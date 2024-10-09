TCRM is on the move; emporary closure announced as they relocate

Tioga County Rural Ministry will be temporarily closed from Oct. 9, 2024, through Oct. 21, 2024 as they move into their new building. During this time, all services, including the food pantry, emergency financial assistance, and other programs, will be unavailable.

TCRM noted that phone and email communications will also be limited during this time, and staff will be unable to respond to any inquiries until after the move is complete. They encourage you to reach out to them before Oct. 9 if you have pressing needs or questions.

In a statement, a TCRM representative wrote, “We understand that many in our community rely on our services, and we are working hard to ensure a smooth transition. Our team is excited to reopen in our new location and continue serving the needs of the community with enhanced capacity.”

Normal operations will resume on Oct. 22, 2024.

For updates, visit www.tcrm.org, or call (607) 687-3021, or email to info@tcrm.org.