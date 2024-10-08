Free showing of ‘Inside Out 2’ at FPUC on October 19

All ages are invited to a matinee of the movie Inside Out 2 on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Union Church. The movie is free, with popcorn and refreshments provided.

Inside Out 2 is a 2024 American animated coming-of-age film produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney pictures. It is the sequel to Inside Out (2015). The movie was first released in June.

First Presbyterian Union Church is located at the corner of North Avenue and Temple Streets in Owego. The movie will be shown in the church’s Westminster House, and you can enter either from Temple Street or North Avenue.

For more information, visit www.owegofpuc.org/ or their Facebook page. To contact the church office and leave a message, call (607-) 687-1682.