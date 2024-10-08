Fall Paddle Party Wednesday October 9 at Owego Elks Lodge

Paddles up! Who is ready for some bidding fun? Celebrate the cool weather with a Fall Paddle Party on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Owego Elks Lodge located at 223 Front St. in Owego. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the preview and refreshments. The bidding starts at 6:30 p.m.

Here is how it works! For your $5 admission you will receive four paddles and matching chips (you may choose to purchase more than one admission). The chips are placed in a large drawing bin for the auction. When bidding is called, you decide how many paddles (chances) you want to bid. Each bid is 25 cents. You bid one quarter for each paddle you raise. If your number is drawn, you win the item for that auction flight. Numbers are drawn until a winner is called. There will be six flights featuring each vendor for bidding.

They are expecting some exciting vendors for the evening. Down Home Crafts and Jessica’s country recipes will have country craft designs and homemade goods available. Classy Glass by Anita will offer her hand painted glassware for bid. The Lodge is offering six homemade specialty cheesecakes for bid as well as six unique handmade seasonal wreaths. Color Street, Thirty-One Gifts, Tupperware, and the Silly Sock Lady round out the auction items. Each participating business will have six items for bid.

Bring your friends, family and neighbors for a fun evening. A Baked Potato Bar full of a variety of toppings and beverages will be available for purchase. Bring your quarters and bid often. Everyone has a chance to win wonderful products.

All net proceeds from this event will go to Lodge improvements. The Lodge provides an affordable place for events, meetings, dinners, and community gatherings. For more information about rentals or the Lodge in general, call (607) 687-1039, or Follow them on Facebook at Owego Elks 1039.