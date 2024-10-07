Fifth annual Ruck March held for veteran suicide awareness

By JoAnn R. Walter —

The Tioga County Veterans’ Services Agency welcomed guests to the fifth annual “5K Ruck March for Them” held Sept. 28 at the Waverly Glen Park in Waverly, N.Y. The event coincided with National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

The agency is involved with the Stop 22 – Share the Struggle, a Dwyer Peer Support Project, and earlier this month unveiled their annual “Field of the Forgotten Fallen” at the Tioga County Office Building. The display of flags brings attention to the national tragedy of veteran suicide.

About 115 people registered for the 5K event. Each participant was asked to wear a ruck, or backpack, with 22 pounds of weight in it, which represents the 22 veterans and military members lost each day to suicide. The 5K route started inside the park, and then wound around several streets within the village before returning to Waverly Glen.

Prior to the 5K, participants gathered near the park’s amphitheater to register and pick up their welcome packages. Several agencies were on hand to offer information and support to include the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency, Waverly’s V.F.W. Post 8104 and Auxiliary, the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs, the Tioga County Suicide Prevention Community Coalition, the N.Y.S. Department of Veterans’ Services, Tioga Opportunities, Inc., and Team Timmy.

Mike Middaugh, director of the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency, welcomed guests along with a Team Timmy representative, Rick Neild, who shared a personal story.

Neild’s son, Captain Timothy Neild, an Afghanistan Veteran and Bronze Star Recipient, passed away in October of 2017 following a traumatic brain injury (TBI), and mental health struggles. The mission of Team Timmy is to raise awareness of TBI’s and mental health, along with offering veteran resources.

Neild offered a group prayer. Local musician and singer, Ryan David Wilson, performed the National Anthem.

Several individuals who participated in the 5K Ruck March have attended every year since the event’s inception, including Jim Barrett, a U.S. Army veteran and Commander of the Waverly American Legion.

Will Chaffee, Commander of Waverly’s V.F.W. Post 8104, remarked, “I have been to all five events, and it’s an event that is near-and-dear to my heart,” and added, “We have about forty-plus people here today,” and, he said, the most to date.

First-timer Davis Morais, of Endicott, N.Y., shared that he had heard about the event while at a special drill session the previous weekend. A U.S. Army Reservist for two years, Morais wanted to show support by rucking for an important cause.

Van Bush, who is in the area helping a family member, came in from Fort Bragg, N.C. Bush shared that he supports 22Kill, a suicide prevention non-profit, and has lost fellow military friends to suicide, so the 5K Ruck March is a way to remember them, and support others.

Kristine Gardner, a representative of the N.Y.S. Department of Veterans’ Services, has attended prior events, in addition to supporting all veterans. She is a resource for women veterans who find it easier to talk to other women veterans.

Following the completion of the 5K, participants gathered for a barbecue and live music performed by Ryan David Wilson.

The Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency, located in the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St. in Owego, is a point of contact for veterans, active duty, guard, and reserves, as well as their families and caregivers. The Agency helps navigate the often complex chain of veteran resources and services.

To reach out for assistance from the agency, call (607) 687-8228.