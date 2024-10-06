A Pastor’s Thoughts: ‘All Religions Are Paths to God?”

By Pastor Wayne Sibrava, Living Water Baptist Church —

While some have said such, is it true that “all religions are paths to God?” Perhaps another question should be asked, “Has anyone in the history of mankind ever made any such a statement as being the exclusive pathway to God?”

If someone has said such, then their claims must be validated and confirmed. In fact, there is one person in history that made such a claim and His Name is Jesus. And His claim HAS been validated over and over again!

The Bible’s direct statements, which have been substantiated as fact by ancient writings, archeological discoveries, Jewish historians, and eye witness accounts, must be seen and understood as the true and only Word of God. Furthermore, Jesus clearly and expressly has said that He alone is the pathway into a relationship with God. This is the truth and must be seen as such.

Consider the following verses:

• John 14:6 (KJV) 6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.

• Acts 4:12 (KJV) 12 Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.

• Romans 10:9–10 (KJV) 9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. 10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.

Periodically I’m asked what I do for a living and I’m always excited to answer, “My job is to help people make life’s most important decision.” And of course the question comes, “And what is life’s most important decision?” To which I answer, “It’s my job to help people know for sure that when they die that they know that they will go to heaven!”

What good would it be to have a great marriage, a successful career, great health, material possessions and the American dream, only to die and miss heaven?

In the course of fulfilling my life’s calling beyond helping people make life’s most important decision, I want to help those that trust Christ to understand what it means to be a Christ-follower, or a Christian.

The question may be asked, “Pastor, how do I make this decision? How do I trust Jesus as my Lord and Savior?”

In order to go heaven a person must:

• Admit that they’re a sinner, and that’s all of us: Romans 3:23 (KJV) 23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God.

• Believe that Jesus died as a replacement for your sins: Romans 6:23 (KJV) 23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.

• Confess Jesus as your Lord and Savior: Romans 10:9–10 (KJV) 9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.

10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.

People may disagree with the truth that Jesus is the only way to heaven, and that is their prerogative and freedom. A person can be very sincere in what they believe and be sincerely wrong. Jesus is very God of very God! He came and lived 33 perfect years without sin. He suffered, bled and died for our sins so that we could spend forever with Him in heaven.

I appeal to you in Jesus’ Name to make life’s most important decision! Trust Jesus now!