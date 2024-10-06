Owego boys’ soccer on a spectacular roll! 

By JoAnn R. Walter —

A rainy day led to mostly clear evening skies for boys’ soccer action at Owego on Oct. 2. Although, as diehard soccer fans know, whether it’s heat, rain, sleet or snow, you show up with your enthusiasm, and layers, to cheer on your team – whatever the outdoor conditions.

Extra enthusiasm at Owego comes from the O-Zone section, too.

The Owego Free Academy Boys soccer team dominated in Wednesday evening play at home versus Waverly. The River Hawks are currently 9-0 for the season.

The 5-1 win, and featuring a hat trick from Matt Higgins, put the River Hawks at 3-0 before the end of the first half. The Wolverines scored their one goal before half-time.

“Two additional Owego goals came from Vasil Brich and Sawyer Prentiss, and were accompanied by assists from Matt Samuelson and Ryan Barnes. Brich also had two assists.”

Higgins, along with Jaxson Belokur, who plays defense, are team captains. Zyir Van Scoy and Connor Chobot are vice captains.

One grandparent gave a shout-out to the River Hawks exceptional defense, and relayed, “It’s just as important to stop a goal as it is to make one.”

Owego Boys Varsity Soccer Coach, Alessio De Michele, remarked, “We have a great leadership group amongst the players. The way the team plays is based on having a high percentage of possession, and then creating chances through interchange of positions and combinations between players,” adding, “And to have a high energy off the ball to try to be the team on the front foot and control the game.”

Many of the boys have played together since their Hiawatha Soccer League days, and thus have developed a camaraderie through many years of play together.

Regarding the River Hawks and their current standings, De Michele explained, “We have qualified for Class A sectionals, where we compete with M.E., J.C., and Norwich. This will either be a semifinal, or we could directly qualify for the final,” adding, “We are currently on top of our STAC Division, but it is a competitive group with Forks, Seton Catholic, and C.V.”

She added, “If we win against Seton on Oct. 4, and then C.F. on Oct. 7, it will guarantee a STAC semifinal spot, which was one of our main objectives at the start of the season.”

De Michele further commented, “Our team’s mindset is to focus 100% on preparing for the next game. The players work so hard every day, and this has been a big contributor to the positive results over the last few years.”

De Michele explained that the training methodology has had to adapt to a challenging schedule, and to ramp up for the occasions where three soccer games are played within a five-day window, for example, and as has happened this season.

De Michele said that preparation begins over the summer months, and then evolves into an intense preseason where the team trains twice a day to build up quality on the ball, fitness levels, strength and speed, agility and quickness. Once the season begins, other school resources such as the fitness room and pool sessions, and yoga sessions, help with injury prevention.

De Michele commented, “I am fortunate to have a team deep in talent with players that can all keep the level and tempo of the game where we want it to be.”

Coaching alongside De Michele are assistant coaches Joe Higgins and De Michele’s father, and, he said, “I love getting their input during games,” adding, “My Dad has always been my biggest supporter, and never misses any game I still play with GBFC.”

De Michele also gave a nod to the J.V. and modified coaches, Ryan Dickinson and Ryan Cirbus, and both who, he said, “Work very closely with us, and are a big part of the success.”

An exciting moment recently, Coach De Michele celebrated his 50th career win for Owego at the Oneonta game on Sept. 30.

De Michele shared, “In 69 official games, it was the fiftieth win since I arrived at Owego. It’s a record I am very proud of, and that can only be attributed to the quality of players and people that I have been lucky to coach,” and added, “Owego soccer was love at first sight for me, and with support from the administrators and community I am only more motivated to keep a great thing going.”

With the season winding down, two home games remain on Oct. 12 and Oct. 15, along with three away games.

De Michele noted, “We are hoping to make the STAC semifinals and win that for the first time since 2002, as well as successfully defend our sectional title for the fourth year in a row.”

De Michele thanks the parents, grandparents and fan base at Owego, and said, “I am so lucky to have such a supportive group that loves to help the team any way they can.”

And with a big Owego crowd behind the team, De Michele said, “Anything is possible.”