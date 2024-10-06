What’s Happening for the week of October 6, 2024

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

OCTOBER

Storytime Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Storytime and Creation, every Saturday at 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Nichols Playgroup, every Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m., Family Resource Center, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols.

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tech Help Tuesdays with Tina; By Appointment Only, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Conversational Spanish with Mrs. Margarita Valentin. The group meets every Tuesday at 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month, 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, running through May 11, 8-11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego. Regular menu also available; includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments are available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday thru Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335 or email info@tiogaopp.org.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s remote support group, third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Bingo, second Saturday of each Month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Threads Group meets every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn, an open fibers group, every Tuesday at noon, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

OCTOBER 1 TO NOVEMBER 17

Owego Lions Annual Coat Drive, bring clean usable winter coats for those in need. Drop off locations include Blessed Trinity at St. Margaret Mary’s after mass, 1110 Penn. Ave., Apalachin; the Apalachin Library during regular hours, 719 Main St.; the Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave.; and Johnson’s Pools & Spas, 1088 Route 434, Owego.

OCTOBER 4, 5 and 6

Ti-Ahwaga Performing Arts Center presents The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m., 42 Delphine St., Owego. Tickets are available online at tiahwaga.com, or by calling (607) 687-2130.

OCTOBER 5 and 6

Newark Valley Apple Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bement-Billings Farmstead Museum, Route 38, Newark Valley. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors 60 and older, $5 for students six and older, $5 for NVHS members, and $20 for a family (two adults and three or more children). There will be food, live music, apples, kids’ activities, an 1800’s home tour, horse and wagon rides, crafters, nature trails, and much more. Visit nvhistory.org for more information.

OCTOBER 6

National Life Chain, a prayerful witness for the unborn, coordinated by Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life begins at 2 p.m. in nine locations: Owego, near the Courthouse; Nichols, West River Road at the Rte. 17 Exit; Athens Twp., Elmira Street across from Wendy’s; Towanda, in front of the Courthouse; Canton, Main Street; Dushore, Main Street at traffic light; Wyalusing, Rte. 6 at St Mary’s; Meshoppen, Rte. 6 near PS Bank; and Tunkhannock, in front of Nativity BVM. All are invited to attend and pray for 60 to 90 minutes: approved signs provided. Visit lifechain.org for more information or call Rob at (570) 395-3417.

Pancake Breakfast, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Campville Fire Department, 6153 State Rte. 17C, Endicott. Freewill offering.

OCTOBER 7

TOI’s Annual Aging Public Hearing, 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Tioga County residents are encouraged to attend to provide input and suggestions regarding Aging programs and make recommendations on how TOI can improve services to older adults in the community. TOI staff will also review program highlights and accomplishments. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 313 for more information.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This Club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up. Any questions, call (570) 888-7117.

OCTOBER 8

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections) 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Alcohol and Substance Abuse Subcommittee meeting, 10:30 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88145158790?pwd=fjaWDeCxejdstYPZq8JxdmNkOaEVOh.1; Meeting ID: 881 4515 8790; Passcode: 469067.

Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities meeting, 9 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86999755875?pwd=82mLlKxCzy1kU0e0DAbFg5Cf0dkzg6.1; Meeting ID: 869 9975 5875; Passcode: 880293.

OCTOBER 9

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic. 1-4 p.m. at Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 South Main St., Newark Valley. Get compassionate, affordable, and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

Athens Senior Citizens Club Dish to Pass Lunch, noon, Athens Wesleyan Church; bring a dish to pass, table service, and a drink. Coffee will be furnished. Wade Jacobson will entertain on his keyboard.

Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club, 6:30 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Please use the side entrance and go downstairs to the Valley Seniors’ room. An elevator is available. The Program will be “They fall from the Sky”, presented by Diane and Carl Patzer from Ithaca. Everyone is welcome to this free program. For more information, contact Inga at (607) 425-7426 or visit www.chehannarocks.com.

New York Forest Owners Association Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 840 Front St., Binghamton. Sal Julian, CPA will speak on Income Taxes.

OCTOBER 10

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative 1st Monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Evening Book Club – Lying Game by Ruth Ware, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

OCTOBER 11

Halloween Costume event, 4 to 6 p.m., Closet and Boutique, 1 Water St., Candor. Parking at the high school across the street. Free recycled costumes; one per child. Open to all children. Donations of gently used costumes can be brought to any Tioga County Public Library until Oct. 10.

VFW Friday Night Clams, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 207 Main St., Owego. Clams are $9 a dozen. Eat in only; other menu items are available.

Stories, Songs, a Craft, and a special visit from the Athens Borough Fire Department, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited, and new families are welcome.

OCTOBER 11, 12 and 13

Ti-Ahwaga Performing Arts Center presents The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m., 42 Delphine St., Owego. Tickets are available online at tiahwaga.com, or by calling (607) 687-2130.

Candor Fall Festival, in and around Candor, N.Y. and presented by the Candor Chamber of Commerce. Visit www.candornychamber.com to find activities, events, and locations.

OCTOBER 12

Owego Ticket Auction, doors open at 6 p.m., drawing at 7 p.m., Owego Moose Lodge, Goodrich Road, Owego. The cost is 25 tickets for $2.00, including a door prize ticket. There will be a Bake Sale, and Hot Dogs and drinks will be available to purchase.

Dinner and Pipes Alive! Organ Concert, Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. A dinner of chicken, parmesan smashed potatoes, and more will be served at 5 p.m., and the Pipe Organ Concert begins at 6 p.m. The music will be played on the Historic Hook and Hastings Pipe Organ with guest organists Hilton Baxter, along with Julian Shepherd on cello, and Lee Shepherd on violin and piano. A minimum $20 donation for the dinner and concert is requested, but additional donations are welcome. A $5 donation is suggested for the concert. Dinner Seating is limited and reservations are requested by calling (607) 308-1503 or by email to newarkvalleycc@gmail.com.

Newark Valley Fire Department Open House, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Route 38, Newark Valley.

Drop in for Spooky STEM, 10 a.m. to noon, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will make eyeball slime, candy catapults, and more! All ages are invited to join them.

OCTOBER 12 and 13

Catatonk Valley Woodcarving Art Show, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Candor Fire Station, Candor. Free Admission.

OCTOBER 13

Trap and Slug Shoot, starts at 10 a.m., Berkshire Rod and Gun Club, McMahon Road, Berkshire. For more information, call (607) 657-2702.

OCTOBER 14

Take Out Meal, pick up from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Nichols Presbyterian Church, 140 Main St., Nichols. Generous portions of turkey, two sides, vegetable, and pie for $12. Call (607) 699-3302 to order.

Monday lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. There is a $7 suggested donation, and $5 for 60 and older. Lunch will be Cream of Broccoli, Butternut Squash or Chicken Soup, and sandwiches and dessert. A presentation on the New York ERA Proposition will follow.

Berkshire Free Library Trustees meeting, 2nd Monday of the month, 3:30 p.m. at the Berkshire Free Library. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

OCTOBER 14 to JANUARY 6

GriefShare Support Group, every Monday from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Register at Griefshare.org. Call Lakeview Chapel at (607) 687-3261 if you have any questions.

OCTOBER 15

Tenth Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2024, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Newark Valley Fire District will be having a Public Hearing in the matter of the 2025 Newark Valley Fire District Budget followed by a Special Meeting, 7 p.m., Newark Valley Fire District Station, 7151 State Route 38, Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 16

Crash Course in Credit with Visions Federal Credit Union, 1 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Learn to check your credit score, understand credit types, and build a strong credit score. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

OCTOBER 17

Afternoon Book Club – Dracula by Bram Stoker, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Community Services Board meeting, 9:30 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84013571542?pwd=e8ftenFbofrwNqnGt2BiMsZIsJFQOk.1; Meeting ID: 840 1357 1542; Passcode: 709219.

OCTOBER 18

Spencer Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Enjoy a delicious meal and friendly conversation. To reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120 or email to aging@tiogaopp.org.

BINGO for Older Adults! Join TOI for a friendly game of Bingo from 1-2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

4th Annual Village Appreciation Night, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Tioga County Fairgrounds, West Main Street, Owego. The event will include live music, a bonfire, free food and drinks, a helicopter landing, hot air balloon, K9 demonstrations, hay wagon rides and much more!

Cornell Rice Days, 2-5 p.m., CCE Tioga, 343 Cass Hill Rd., Candor. Visit https://cals.cornell.edu/cornell-rice-field-day to learn more.

OCTOBER 18, 19 and 20

Ti-Ahwaga Performing Arts Center presents The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m., 42 Delphine St., Owego. Tickets are available online at tiahwaga.com, or by calling (607) 687-2130.

OCTOBER 19

Annual Chance Auction, doors open at 1 p.m., ticket drawing at 2 p.m., VFW, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre, Pa. A $5 donation includes 10 bid tickets, door prize ticket, drink and dessert. To benefit the Sayre-Athens Lioness Lions.

Fall Festival, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main Street, Apalachin.

20th Anniversary of the Newark Valley Community Concert for Scholarships, 7 p.m., Newark Valley High School Auditorium. Free event, with donations benefiting the Scholarship fund.

2024 CCE Tioga Annual Meeting – Cookies, Coffee and CCE Tioga Farm Tour, 3 p.m., CCE Tioga Hilltop Community Farm, 343 Cass Hill Rd. Candor. Meet new staff members and Tour the CCE Tioga Hilltop Community Farm. RSVP to Tioga@Cornell.edu or call (607) 659-5694.

OCTOBER 20

Fall Festival Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Proceeds benefit the Annual Children’s Picnic and Christmas Party.

OCTOBER 22

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grand Union Plaza, Route 17C, Owego. Sponsored by Owego Lions Club.

Managing Stress and Holiday Budgeting, 1-2:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Learn tips for creating a manageable holiday spending plan, strategies to cope with seasonal stress, and creative alternatives to monetary gifts. To reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120 or email to aging@tiogaopp.org.

OCTOBER 23

Smithboro Cemetery Annual Meeting, 6 p.m., 2095 St. Rt. 17C, Barton, 13734. Board members to be elected at this time if needed. They operate by donations, anyone interested in donating can send to Smithboro Cemetery Association at the same address.

Apalachin Lions Walk-up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration required the Tuesday before Oct. 22 at 8:30 a.m. until full. Call 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

Managing Stress and Holiday Budgeting, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. To reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

OCTOBER 24

“Mammo on the Move” Mammography Van, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 110 Central Ave., Owego. Call (607) 798-5723 for more information or to make an appointment.

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St. Apalachin. NY Connects is your trusted place to go for free, unbiased information and assistance for resources in Tioga County. Visit NY Connects office hours to learn how TOI can help you.

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Get compassionate, affordable, and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

Oktoberfest Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Menu includes Bratwurst, German potato salad, vegetables, and a festive dessert. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5, and $7 for those under 60. Call (607) 687-4120 or email to aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Local Author Ghost Story – Shelly and Rhoda, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

OCTOBER 25

Waverly Senior Social Hour and Financial Independence Presentation, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Enjoy a delicious meal and great company. Call (607) 687-4120 or email to aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

OCTOBER 26

Third Annual Fall Craft and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Little Meadows Fire Department Hall, 836 Maple St., Little Meadows, Pa. Lunch, provided by the Fire Company, will be available for purchase. They are looking for Craft Vendors. Send an email to slynch4stny@twc.com or lmumcc175@gmail.com.

Jewelry-Making Class, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration is required by calling (607) 625-5333.

CCE Tioga Facilities Committee Meeting, 10 a.m., Hilltop Community Farm, 343 Cass Hill Rd. Candor.

OCTOBER 27

Music and Storyteller Singer / Songwriter Daryl Mosley, 6 p.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, Pa. This performance is free to the public, and they will collect a love offering to help the musician with travel expenses. For more information, visit www.darylmosley.com.

OCTOBER 28

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club Meeting and Program, 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, Endicott. Steve Brigode will present wildlife photos taken on the Susquehanna River and discuss his process for capturing those images from a kayak. Free, open to all.

OCTOBER 28 and 29

AARP Smart Driver Safety Course, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You must attend both days to receive the discount. The cost is $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-4120.

OCTOBER 31

Trunk or Treat, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Newark Valley United Methodist Church, Main Street, Newark Valley. Free hot dogs and chips.

Trunk or Treat, 5 to 8 p.m., Owego Fire Station No. 3, 8 Talcott St., Owego. Free donuts, hot and cold cider, hot cocoa, coffee, and candy. Anyone wishing to be a part of it can call Judy at (607) 972-8516 to register your vehicle. Owego Police will be checking candy.

Halloween Party, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center. Enjoy a delicious lunch of “Ghoulash” followed by a Halloween party with costumes, music and sweet treats beginning at 12:30 p.m.

NOVEMBER 2

Fall Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., North Spencer Christian Academy, 721 Ithaca Rd., Spencer. There will be crafts, a bake sale, and a concession stand. Vendor spots are available by calling (607) 589-6366.

NOVEMBER 18

Vendor Registration deadline for Spalding Memorial Library Christmas Market. Join them on Nov. 30; applications can be picked up at the front desk of the library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. There is a $10 registration fee for each 10×10 spot. This is an outdoor event, so be prepared for Wintery weather. Deadline to sign up is Nov. 18. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the NV High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.