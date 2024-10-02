Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Sept. 19, 2024, property located at 25 Bush Rd., Town of Candor, from Perkins Realty Investments LLC By Manager to Andrew and Samantha Baker for $6,500.

On Sept. 19, 2024, property located at 4 Frederick St., Village of Waverly, from Russell Smith As Successor Trustee to Jared Steward and Jonathan German for $171,200.

On Sept. 19, 2024, property located at 111 Tracy Rd., Village of Waverly, from Matthew and Lauren Patrick to Nancy Porter for $275,000.

On Sept. 19, 2024, property located at 3448 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Kyle McMamon and Brittany Rigoli to Tammy Goeckel-Nizza and Joseph Nizza for $160,000.

On Sept. 19, 2024, property located at 1111 Sibley Rd., Town of Nichols, from Arthur Stradley to Sean Every for $278,500.

On Sept. 19, 2024, property located at 91 Cass Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Joseph and Jacqueline Zahradnik to Kristin Herrala and William Slavick Jr. for $169,000.

On Sept. 19, 2024, property located at 410 Haus Rd., Town of Owego, from Carl Haus to Jordan Hall for $127,000.

On Sept. 23, 2024, property located at 421 Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from James Swimelar to Gary and Judy Kauppinen for $14,000.

On Sept. 24, 2024, property located at 505 East Front St., Village of Owego, from Patricia Williams to Patrick Blackman for $149,000.

On Sept. 24, 2024, property located at 97 Spring St., Village of Waverly, from Diana Bodden As Atty In Fact and Adele Porter By Atty In Fact to Thomas Bednarek for $125,000.

On Sept. 24, 2024, property located at 26 Meadow Lane, Town of Owego, from Wesley and Janet Delap to Chibuike Enwereuzo for $285,000.

On Sept. 25, 2024, property located at Lisle Road, Town of Owego, from Ira Baer to Alignment Investments LLC for $12,000.

On Sept. 25, 2024, property located at 34 Pine St., Village of Waverly, from Harold Porter to National Realty Company LLC for $85,000.