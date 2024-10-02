Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 16, 2024 through Sept. 22, 2024 there were 164 calls for service, four traffic tickets were issued, there was one mental health hold reported, and the department responded to four motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Marian I. Grechka, age 37 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the First Degree (Felony) following an investigation of a Violation of an Order of Protection. Grechka was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Tioga County Jail on $1,000 Cash or $2,000 Bail Bond.

Brett O. Costello, age 49 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (D – Felony) following an investigation of a Violation of Probation. Costello was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.