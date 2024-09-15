What’s Happening for the week of September 15, 2024

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

SEPTEMBER

Storytime Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Storytime and Creation, every Saturday at 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tech Help Tuesdays with Tina; drop in any time between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupon booklets will be available (dependent on income) at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sept. 30, or while supplies last.

Conversational Spanish with Mrs. Margarita Valentin. The group meets every Tuesday at 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month, 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, Sept. 15 through May 11, 8-11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego. Regular menu also available; includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments are available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday thru Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335 or email info@tiogaopp.org.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s remote support group, third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Bingo, second Saturday of each Month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Threads Group meets every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn, an open fibers group, every Tuesday at noon, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 15

Ice Cream Social, 6:30 p.m., Straits Corners Baptist Church, 1140 Straits Corners Rd., Candor. All are welcome!

SEPTEMBER 16

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Common Time Choral Group Auditions and Rehearsal, Auditions at 6:30 p.m. with Rehearsal to follow at 7 p.m., Park Church, 208 W. Gray St., Elmira. For more information, call (607) 738-2242.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. This Club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up. For more information, call (570) 888-7117.

Focus Group study seeking participants regarding rain and flooding impacts in the Vestal and Endicott area, George F. Johnson Memorial Library, Scott Room, 1001 Park St., Endicott. The focus group is two hours long, and participants will receive a $50 stipend for their time. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided. Registration is limited to 15 participants. Visit https://focusonfloods.org/flood-forecasting-tools-focus-groups/ to register.

SEPTEMBER 17

Adult Book Club, 6 p.m., Berkshire Free Library, Route 38, Berkshire. Call (607) 657-4418 or visit berkshirefreelibrary.org for more information.

Makerspace Book Club, 5 to 6 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. As a club member you will get to imagine and plan your own amusement park and create an object that would be part of your park. For ages 10 and older. Call the Library at (570) 888-7117 to register.

SEPTEMBER 18

Tioga County Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Tioga County Health and Human Services Building, Room 2139, 1062 State Route 17C, Owego. Direct any questions to Elaine Jardine, Tioga County Planning Director, by calling (607) 687-8257 or by email to jardinee@tiogacountyny.gov.

Ice Cream Social, Whittemore Hill Global Methodist Church, 6-8 p.m., 1349 Whittemore Hill Rd., Owego.

Agency Spotlight: Community Connections, 1:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. and Southern Tier Independence Center for a free presentation sharing information about NY Connects Resource Directory, HEAP Heating and Clean and Tune, and the TRAID Assistive Technology Loan Closet. Call (607) 687-4120 or email to aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Becoming a Section 8 Homeowner Education Course with Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services, 5-6:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Specifically designed for Section 8 voucher recipients, you will learn how the Section 8 voucher assists with a mortgage; what mortgage programs work best for Section 8 recipients; and learn to understand your credit score and how to improve it. You may also qualify for up to $20,000 in down payment assistance. Dinner will be provided. Register online at https://www.ithacanhs.org/event/s8-sept2024.

Free Build, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited to come build with LEGOS, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs.

SEPTEMBER 19

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Afternoon Book Club – Blood Shot by Sara Paretsky, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Community Services Board meeting, 9:30 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84949829635?pwd=JrTttgm1abPSQPcSnnbNkzamIcvehv.1; Meeting ID: 849 4982 9635; Passcode: 495084. Members are required to attend in person.

Tioga County Board of Health Meeting, 7:30 a.m., 2nd floor, Conference Room B of the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 Ste. Rt. 38, Owego.

SEPTEMBER 20

Spencer Senior Social Hour and Frauds and Scams Presentation with Tioga State Bank, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Enjoy a meal at 11:30 a.m. with the presentation at 12:15 p.m. Call (607) 687-4120 or email to aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Stories, songs, and a craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about fall. All ages are invited, and new families are always welcome.

FRC presents Outdoor Fun, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 343 Cass Hill Rd., Candor. There will be bubbles, a Sensory Table, and more!

SEPTEMBER 21

Come craft with guest artist Etty Bruer, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Make and paint clay flowers to decorate a small hanging sign. Call the Library to register for this craft event by calling (570) 888-7117. The material cost is $8.

SEPTEMBER 25

Apalachin Lions Walk-up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration is required by calling 2-1-1 or online at www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Register the Tuesday before Sept. 24 at 8:30 a.m. or until full.

Flu Shot Clinic with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Flu vaccines are available for those aged 19 and older. Walk-ins are welcome. Bring your insurance card. Call (607) 687-5333 with any questions.

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

NV Community Connection to celebrate their first anniversary. Visit them between 5 and 7 p.m. and share taco bowls and ice cream, and bring your ideas. Donations are always appreciated.

SEPTEMBER 26

Bookworms Unite, A Bookless Book Club, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. NY Connects is your trusted place to go for free, unbiased information and assistance for resources in Tioga County. Visit NY Connects office hours to learn how TOI can help you.

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Get compassionate, affordable, and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 27

LEGO Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols. For ages four to 15.

Smart Shopping: Couponing and Income Boosters for Grocery Savings with Visions Federal Credit Union, 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Learn tips and ways to manage and effectively use coupons to save on essential purchases. Call (607) 687-4120 or email to aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Stories, songs, and a craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about apples. The Puppet Theatre will also be joining them at both sessions! All ages are invited, and new families are always welcome.

SEPTEMBER 27 to SEPTEMBER 29

Newark Valley High School Class of 1974 50th reunion. Contact them at nvhsclassof1974@gmail.com for more information about tickets; registration information can be found at www.nvhs1974.org. All classmates are welcome.

SEPTEMBER 28

Movie Night, doors open at 6:30 p.m. Popcorn and refreshments will be available for purchase.

North Barton Grange #45 150th Birthday celebration, noon to 4 p.m., 1363 Ellis Creek Rd., Waverly.

Books and a Bonfire, noon to 4 p.m.; listen to stories out in the garden, toast marshmallows over the fire, and paint a pumpkin. Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are welcome. Registration is required and the rain date will be the following Saturday. Call the Library to register at (570) 888-7117. Hosted by 2 Rivers Insurance.

Craft and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Berkshire Fire Department, Route 38, Berkshire.

OCTOBER 2

Estate Planning Information Session with dinner to follow, 5:45 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. RSVP no later than Sept. 30 to newarkvalleycc@gmail.com or by calling (607) 308-1503.

OCTOBER 4 and 5

Oktoberfest, Most Holy Rosary, 2596 Main St., Maine, N.Y., Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. There will be food, a bake sale, basket raffle, 50/50 super raffle, kids’ games, adult games, and entertainment. Visit https://mostholyrosary-maineny.org/Oktoberfest for more details.

OCTOBER 5 and 6

Newark Valley Apple Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bement-Billings Farmstead Museum, Route 38, Newark Valley. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors 60 and older, $5 for students six and older, $5 for NVHS members, and $20 for a family (two adults and three or more children). There will be food, live music, apples, kids’ activities, an 1800’s home tour, horse and wagon rides, crafters, nature trails, and much more. Visit nvhistory.org for more information.

OCTOBER 7

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the NV High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 12 and 13

Catatonk Valley Woodcarving Art Show, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Candor Fire Station, Candor. Free Admission.

OCTOBER 28

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the NV High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 18

Vendor Registration deadline for Spalding Memorial Library Christmas Market vendors. Join them on Nov. 30; applications can be picked up at the front desk of the library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. There is a $10 registration fee for each 10×10 spot. This is an outdoor event, so be prepared for Wintery weather. Deadline to sign up is Nov. 18. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.