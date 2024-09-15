Scholarship fund benefits OFA Grads

By JoAnn R. Walter —

The Owego Free Academy Class of 1969 established a scholarship fund five years ago to assist graduating seniors and, at that time, in coordination with their 50th reunion.

The class designated the scholarship as the “Owego Free Academy Alumni Scholarship Fund,” rather than naming it for the OFA Class of 1969.

To date, five $1,000 scholarships have been presented over the last five years to OFA graduating seniors. The scholarship fund is managed by the Community Foundation of the Twin Tiers.

Cindy (Nickels) Middendorf, chairman of the OFA Class of 1969 Committee, explained that the class learned this year that the scholarship had been listed at OFA as solely funded by the Class of 1969.

Middendorf remarked, “We have corrected this misconception at the school,” and added, “Going forward it will be listed as the OFA Alumni Scholarship.”

Middendorf further explained, “Our intent was always to seek donations from any OFA alum, and to build the fund so that we could give more than one award each year.”

Members of the Class of 1969 have very fond memories of Owego, friends, teachers and coaches, and establishing the scholarship was their way of expressing a thank-you for the memories.

It is the hope of the Class of 1969 that more OFA alumni, from all classes, will consider contributing to the fund.

Middendorf said that the Class of 1969 keeps in touch with scholarship recipients, too.

Recipients of the scholarship to date include Chelsea Corey, OFA Class of 2020, who graduated this June from SUNY-Geneseo with a B.A. in Early Childhood Education; MacKenzie Struble, OFA Class of 2021, who graduated from SUNY-Broome; Megan Evans, OFA Class of 2022, who attended Cazenovia and transferred to Utica University with a major in Nutrition and Dietary; Elizabeth Morton, OFA Class of 2023, who is studying at Cornell University; and Haley Stephens, OFA Class of 2024, who is a freshman at SUNY-Cortland.

Middendorf noted that OFA Faculty and Guidance Staff select the recipients. The Twin Tiers Community Foundation website notes that students who apply for the scholarship and are pursuing education at colleges, trade schools, and police or military academies will be considered.

Requirements include submitting an essay, having an 80 grade point average, and providing examples of volunteer efforts, community service, and involvement in school-based activities, to name a few.

Recipients, Middendorf added, can use the scholarship money received at their discretion, yet related to college expenses.

To learn more, visit www.twintierscf.org/who-receives/scholarships-available, and where you can download a scholarship application.

For information about donating to the scholarship fund, visit the Twin Tiers Community Foundation at www.twintierscf.org/about/donate.

The OFA Class of 1969 will be holding their 55th Class Reunion on Sept. 27 and 28. On Sept. 27, a gathering is planned at the V.F.W. in Owego starting at 5:30 p.m. The evening includes food at no charge, and a cash bar.

And then on Sept. 28, classmates are invited to take a guided tour of Evergreen Cemetery with Town of Owego Historian, Peter Gordon.

Also on Sept. 28, there will be three separate trips available by pontoon boat to Hiawatha Island, and narrated by a Waterman Conservation Representative. One trip includes a guided walk on the island.

In addition, Sept. 28 features a Captain and Crew Golf Tournament. A Saturday evening just-show-up mixer at the Parkview is also planned.

For information on all activities, including registration and the cost to participate, contact Cindy Middendorf by email to ofaclassof69@yahoo.com. For the tournament, contact Mary Walters Wheatley at wheatleymj@yahoo.com.