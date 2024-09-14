September is Veteran Suicide Awareness Month

The VFW has designated September as Veteran Suicide Awareness Month. Veterans are still 1.5 % more likely than the general population to die from suicide. We can help by using resources like the Veterans Crisis line; the VFW National Home, the VA advocacy and the blue teardrop symbol all make a difference.

The Veterans Crisis Line number to call is 988, and press 1. This line is available 24/7, 365 days a year. Trained professionals who care are available.

The VFW National Home serves as a living memorial to America’s Veterans by helping our nation’s struggling military and Veteran families. The VFW National Home provides a safe environment where children may learn, grow, and families heal.

More information may be obtained by calling 1-800-313-4200, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., CST. Veterans can contact accredited service officers who can help them navigate the VA. They can help them with the VFW Mental Wellness campaign, which promotes awareness, support, and intervention for Veterans.

The Blue Teardrop is focused on raising awareness and decreasing stigma. According to Dorolyn Perry, VFW Auxiliary 1371 Veterans & Family Support chairman, members made the teardrop pins, once again, and they were distributed at their meeting for members to wear. Information regarding the VFW Mental Wellness campaign was also discussed.

Blue teardrop pins are a great way to create awareness for veteran and military suicide.