Tioga Opportunities, Inc. presents Agency Spotlight: Community Connections 

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. invites will host a free “Community Connections” presentation on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 1:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

In partnership with the Southern Tier Independence Center (STIC), the event will cover a variety of important topics including the NY Connects Resource Guide, HEAP Heating and Clean and Tune programs, and the TRAID Assistive Technology Loan Closet.

Representatives will provide information on these services and demonstrate assistive devices that can help individuals live more comfortably and safely in their homes.

For more information or to reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120 or email to aging@tiogaopp.org.