Get your scarecrows ready for the annual contest in Candor!

The Candor Fall Festival, set for Oct. 11, 12, and 13, would not be complete without the Annual Scarecrow Contest. There is no entry fee, just send your information to the Candor Chamber of Commerce by Saturday, Sept. 28. Youth groups, classrooms, service clubs, organizations, families, individuals and businesses are invited to participate.

Scarecrows must be absent of adult or political themes. All scarecrows must be in good taste and appropriate for viewing by the public. Any scarecrow deemed inappropriate or in bad taste will not be entered into the contest. All scarecrows must be displayed within the Town of Candor.

Judging will be based on: Originality / Creativity, Design, and Workmanship.

Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.

Make your scarecrow a group project. Schools, churches, offices, clubs, scout troops, and the community are invited to put on their thinking caps and conjure up a winner.

Scarecrows must be on display by Monday, Oct. 7, to qualify for judging. Winners will be announced on Saturday, Oct. 12. Photos of and location of all scarecrows will be posted online at www.candornychamber.org/, and on the Fall Festival Facebook page.

Vote for your favorite scarecrows online or at the Fall Fest Block Party at the Town Pavilion, planned for Friday, Oct. 11. Register by contacting the Candor Chamber of Commerce at candorchamber@gmail.com, or mail information to Scarecrow Contest, Candor Chamber, P.O. Box 32, Candor, N.Y. 13743.

Submit your name, business, or group; the address or location of the scarecrow; a contact phone number and email; and include your own scarecrow photo if you would like.