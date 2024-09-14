Downtown Singers invite new members

You’ve enjoyed their performances, now’s your chance to join the Binghamton Downtown Singers on stage.

Rehearsals for the Singers’ annual performance of Handel’s Messiah begin at 7 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 308 Main St. in Johnson City. No audition is required, just a love of singing and sharing beautiful music with the community.

Rehearsals are 7-9:15 p.m. Sundays with additional rehearsals in the week leading up to the performance, also at Sarah Jane UMC, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec.14. Parking is available behind the church and in the adjacent UHS lot.

For more information about rehearsals, visit www.downtownsingers.org. Email to secretary@downtownsingers.org to join or with any questions.