Unlock Your Path to Homeownership: TOI to host Section 8 Home Buyer Education Course

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. will host a Home Buyer Education course tailored specifically for Section 8 voucher recipients. Presented by Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services, this event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 5-6:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

This free course offers a unique opportunity to explore the home-buying process and learn how to make your dream of homeownership a reality. Dinner will be provided for all attendees.

During the session you will discover how the Section 8 voucher can assist with a mortgage, and which mortgage programs work best for Section 8 recipients. Additionally, the course will cover how to understand and improve your credit score, even if you have poor credit. Participants may also qualify for up to $20,000 in down payment assistance.

Space is limited. Register online at ithacanhs.org/events to secure your spot.