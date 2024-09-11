Tioga County Property Transactions

On Aug. 30, 2024, property located at Wells Road, Tioga, from Paul and Kimberly Grace to Peter and Kasey Barton for $30,000.

On Sept. 3, 2024, property located at Michigan Hollow Rd., Town of Spencer, from Taylor Perosio to Wendy Palmer and Thomas Housworth for $52,500.

On Sept. 3, 2024, property located at 12 Wilcox Estates Dr., Lot 25, Town of Barton, from First Grantor: Patricia McCloe Individually and As Agent to Brenden Walker for $37,000.

On Sept. 3, 2024, property located at 206 Ross Hill Rd., Tioga, from Donald and Kaye Jennings to Ellie Rezek for $130,000.

On Sept. 4, 2024, property located at Blewer Road, Town of Barton, from Kelly and Margaret Swift to Mario and Victoria Mugnone for $400,000.