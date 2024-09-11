The Old Coot’s phone took a train ride

By Merlin Lessler —

My friend Rick lost his cell phone the other day. I won’t mention his last name, but if you want your wood floor refinished I’ll give you his number.

He was in a panic. Well, not actually a panic; he’s pretty even tempered. Let’s just say he was concerned. He went through the house and his truck. No luck! Then he extended his search to the places he had been that morning. First the grocery store. Nobody had turned it in. Over to Home Central; not there. Then across the tracks to Scott Smith and Son where he had gassed up. Nothing doing! He knew he had it when he was there because he remembered checking his messages.

He did a lot that morning; a week’s worth of stuff for me. Finally he went back home and gave it an FBI search. Nothing! He stood there scratching his head, “What am I missing?”

Then it hit him, the chest freezer in the basement. He had put some groceries in there. Without much hope he pulled up the lid. There it was, peeking out from under a package of ground beef.

We’ve all had this experience, usually with a similar outcome. But not always! Sometimes it’s gone forever.

I lost one on a train ride to Florida. I’d discovered it was missing when I got to the room we had rented. I knew I’d lost it on the train. I used my computer to track it down. Sure enough, it was on the train traveling north through Georgia.

I called Amtrak. In hopes they could check the seat I’d been in and get it. I won’t get into what a nightmare that process turned into. Bottom line, I watched the phone go north to the auto-train station in Virginia, and then head south again. Then it disappeared. Lost forever. Wedged down in the seat cushion on an Amtrak train.

I like Rick’s story better.

