Leveling out the playing field; Former OFA Football Players to gather with old friends and ‘roast’ their coaches

Posted By: psadvert September 10, 2024

Last September a number of former OFA Varsity Football Players honored Coach Thomas Gray at Owego’s Parkview. 

This year, on Sept. 21, the group of former players will honor Coach John Cornick, Coach Al Burnetti, Coach Al Marean, Coach Tom Bryant, and Coach Tom Gray.

The event will once again take place at Owego’s Parkview Hotel and Dugan House, located at 145 Front St. in Owego, N.Y., from noon to 5 p.m.

All former OFA Varsity Football Players are invited to see old friends and “Roast Your Old Coaches”. 

Donations will be accepted for refreshments. There will be no host alcohol available.

