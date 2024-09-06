TOI presents ‘Planning for Incapacity: Protecting Assets from Long Term Care Expenses’ with Greg Catarella, Esq.

Are you or a loved one facing decisions regarding long term, out of home placement? Exploring options for long-term care is confusing and complicated. Navigating the complexities of out-of-home placement, understanding the differences between levels of care, and determining what Medicare, Medicaid, or other insurance will cover can be overwhelming.

Tioga Opportunities. Inc. will welcome Greg Catarella, Esq. for a free educational presentation offering valuable insights to understand your options and strategies to protect your assets from the high costs of long-term care.

This free 2-hour program will be offered on Friday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

Call (607) 687-4120 or email to aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat for this free presentation.