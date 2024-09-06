TCRM announces 2024 Holiday Assistance Program sign ups begin September 3 

Tioga County Rural Ministry recently announced the start of sign-ups for their annual Holiday Assistance Programs, which include Thanksgiving and Christmas food distributions, a Christmas toy distribution for children 12 and under, and a Christmas clothing program for kids up to 18 years old.

You can sign up beginning Sept. 3 during regular office hours, and with sign ups closing at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.

Visit TCRM at their 143 North Ave. location to sign up. If you are unable to visit in person, you can call their office at (607) 687-3021 to complete the registration.

In addition, special sign-up sessions for seniors living at Dean Street (1 p.m.) and Long Meadows (2 p.m.) will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The sign-up dates are earlier than usual. Due to TCRMs upcoming move to their new building, they have adjusted the schedule to ensure they can serve the community effectively during the holiday season.

For more information, contact Tioga County Rural Ministry at (607) 687-3021 or visit their office in Owego.