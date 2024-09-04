Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Aug. 19, 2024 through Aug. 25, 2024 there were 125 calls for service, the department responded to six motor vehicle accidents, 25 traffic tickets were issued, and there was one mental health hold reported.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Branden A. Bushen, age 36 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for Criminal Contempt in the First Degree (Felony). Bushen was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

John J. Bair, age 37 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor), Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Failed to Stop Entering the Roadway (Violation), Improper Hand Signal (Violation), Failed to Keep Right (Violation), Driving Wrong Direction on a One Way Street (Violation), and Passed a Red Signal (Violation) following a Disturbance at Price Chopper, located at 42 W. Main Street. Bair was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

David W. Ganisin, age 45 of Apalachin, N.Y., was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), DWI with Blood Alcohol Content above 0.08% (Misdemeanor), Failed to Keep Right (Violation), and Disobeyed Traffic Control Device (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on Southside Drive. Ganisin was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Owen C. Wanck, age 23 of Barton, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), and Indistinctive License Plate (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on Front Street. Wanck was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Jennifer L. Harris, age 32 of Elmira, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on William Street. Harris was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.