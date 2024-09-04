Readers’ Column for the week of September 1, 2024

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

Well, as I sit here bringing my garbage pail in, here he comes down my road, deciding to do some weeding. Okay, maybe he should try patching the holes on the pavement, but you hit my mailbox and knocked out my Owego Pennysaver box. Thank you very much.

I live here in Nichols and my electric bill has gone up quite a bit. Is it the new meters? I’m actually using less electricity. I do very little laundry, my furnace isn’t running, I don’t have air conditioning. What’s going on here with the electric bill? Anybody have an answer?

If anything burns my butt, it is public money given away to a private entity. This seems to have happened recently in Newark Valley to the tune of over $700,000. Do these recipients have any track record or experience in rehabbing buildings? Maybe some of you have an answer to that. A good number of years ago my wife and I had little experience in rehabbing as well, but we used what money we could scrape up to buy and fix up an unused 5600 sq’ building on Main Street in Newark Valley. We painted up the exterior, put in new electric service, plumbing, heat, and a bathroom. A good amount of sweat equity went into the project. Later on, as rent money came in, we invested it in more insulation, new bathrooms, and a new roof. This building has been continually occupied for the most part all these years. We did this with our own funds and lots of hard work. No handouts involved.

Regarding the questions raised in last week’s column about grant funds awarded in the Village of Newark Valley; 1) Village taxpayers are not on the hook for ANY of the project costs, it falls to the property owners to secure funding, they are then reimbursed by the grant funding upon project completion. They are also responsible for a percentage of the total project costs. 2) All these project details were shared at a public hearing required for this project at the May 14 Village Board of Trustees meeting. A representative from Tioga County Economic Development and Planning not only presented all the pertinent details about the project, but also answered many questions from the Village residents and other guests in attendance.

Those who donate only the items requested to the St. Pauly Textile shed at St. Margaret Mary Church are very much appreciated. However, those who drop off unwanted items are, in effect, stealing from the organization that must then bear the expense of disposing of them, and they benefit no one. These items could have been taken to several places, e.g. a library, the Salvation Army, or Open Door Mission where they could have benefitted many. Please refer to the list of requested items and donate ONLY those items. THANK YOU!

I think it’s FANTASTIC about the grant funds awarded to fix up the two properties in the Village of Newark Valley! Hopefully more of these opportunities will be made available to other property owners so we can reduce the number of dilapidated properties AND get these properties back on the tax rolls at full value! It’s a win-win!

My wife and I attended a wedding a few weeks ago. The venue, ceremony, reception and food was great, and every convenience was accommodated. Only one thing marred the event. This was supposed to be the bride’s day, not a contest for the attendants to demonstrate how much cleavage they could show. Both of us were appalled. It was very rude and disrespectful. My wife stuck, but I left. On a different note, it is lost on us why otherwise good looking young folks choose to ink themselves up and degrade rather than enhance their appearance. To what end? Are you supposed to actually look at it? Once they get past middle age they might ask themselves, “What was I thinking?”

Attention Newark Valley High School Class of 1974 members! We are having our 50-year reunion the weekend of Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. All of our classmates are welcome! Reunion weekend includes Friday and Saturday night get-togethers, a tour of the school on Saturday afternoon, and a farewell pizza lunch on Sunday. Please contact us at nvhsclassof1974@gmail.com for more information, and visit our reunion website at www.nvhs1974.org to register your profile and find out how to purchase tickets for the reunion events.

Attention Ukulele Players, The Tioga Ukulele Group’s next adult jam session is scheduled for Sept. 7, from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. All levels of players are welcome to join us, from beginners to accomplished ukulele players. For more information or to receive music ahead of the jam session, please contact us at (607) 743-9803 or (607) 321-8815, or send an email to TiogaUkuleleGroup@yahoo.com.

I am so tired of being discriminated against for not having QR codes to get food cheaper at restaurants. It’s not right to charge us for it just because people don’t have computers or iPhones; some can’t afford them. There are lots of us that have stopped there, and they feel very slighted and I’m sure it’s discrimination of some sort and wrong.

What in the world has happened to the old Pizza Hut property on Hickories Park Road? The weeds are higher than some of the windows! The other facilities on that road have their property well maintained. This is a very big eye sore to anyone going down to Hickories Park.

In a recent column, a woman was offered her late husband’s Yamaha Piano for free to a music enthusiast. I am a piano teacher and am interested in the free piano that was in this column. My name is Nancy, and my telephone number (landline) is (607) 785-1448. If I am not in, a message could be left on my machine. You cannot text me at this number. I am thinking of a piano student of mine who is currently using a keyboard with only 61 keys. This student could benefit by having a piano.

Missing Male Cat from Glenmary Drive since Aug. 11; gray striped with gray patches, and two years old with a very long tail. One side of his face is fluffy with tufts of hair. If seen, call (607) 687-1512.

This is regarding the grant to private individuals in Newark Valley of $732,000. It just seems a shame that property owners that haven’t taken care of their current properties are awarded this grant when the Waits Hill Church in Owego, a historically significant church, is having to have a bake sale and the mausoleum in Newark Valley is having to have a GoFundMe page. Also, to be clear, the mayor had nothing to do with this grant. The applicants were the only people to apply, so they got the grant, undeserved or not. It just seems that it would have been better allocated to something else. Also, the village of Newark Valley incurs no expenses from this. It doesn’t fall on our taxpayers in the village. It’s a grant from the State of New York.

I just want to caution the people responding to this column for the free Yamaha piano. There’s been a scam going on for a couple of years. People offering pianos and then telling you that you need to pay to get them shipped. They pay the money and nothing ever shows up. That’s happening with addresses in New York City and Connecticut. Please be careful.

I have a lot of apples. If anybody would like them for cider or whatever and can clean up when done so there’s nothing all over, you can respond with your phone number in this column and I will call you.

The sluice pipes across the roads on Cole Hill and Mount Pleasant are dipping down in. They need to be refilled. Thank you.

A big thanks to all the people at Tracy Creek Memorial Church for giving out shoes, backpacks, books and school supplies on their Family Funday last Saturday!

National Political Viewpoints

If you ever thought the Democrat Party has “left” you, today’s democrats are not YOUR FATHER’S Democrat party! As proof, I’d refer you to RFK Jr.’s recent remarks. Did you hear him say why he gave up his run for the presidency and endorsed DJT? The Harris/Waltz ticket is so far “left” that both JFK and RFK could not and would not support the “policies”(?) of today’s Democrats. I can no longer support this nonsense. It is time to change. I have. I will vote Row B this Nov. 5. Want to join me?

Here’s a partial list of former Trump Administration officials who don’t think he should be anywhere near the White House again – his Vice President; his 1st and 2nd Secretaries of Defense; his 2nd and 3rd National Security Advisers; two Chiefs of Staff; The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs; his Secretary of State; his Secretaries of Education, Transportation, and The Navy; his Homeland Security Adviser; multiple former Communications Directors; too many former lawyers and aides to even mention. Think maybe they know more about him than Fox News is telling you?

Trump is always planting the seed of doubt; he has announced he doesn’t need anymore votes because he’s far ahead in the election. He doesn’t support mail in voting, but he did it. Harris will probably be elected and he’ll send out his proud boys, and the nonsense will start all over. Be ready folks!

My husband and I have worked very hard for what we have. We are fortunate to have good health coverage from our employees for many years and now having Medicare have Medicare Advantage plans. It is not FREE. However, we are able to pay our share when needed. We can see the doctor we choose, and do not need to wait six months or longer to see a specialist. Harris wants Medicare for ALL, immigrants included. She wants Universal Health Care, which scares the “H” out of me. It would do away with our present plans, changing our doctors, and having to wait forever for appointments. Not the case if Donald Trump is elected. Under his administration we will be able to keep the health plans we currently have. Think REAL hard about your choices. Read up on how Universal HealthCare works in other countries. You will be amazed.

I am a MAGA Republican, and proud to say that. We wave our American Flag proudly, every day, and even have a light for night time. We RESPECT our Flag. I am proud to support Donald Trump as our next president. I do NOT agree with him 100%, and certainly disagree many times more than I like with some of his rhetoric. But Donald Trump LOVES America, has done great things in the past, and can do it again. The Biden / Harris administration has had three and a half years to make America better and have failed badly. Harris will only continue to bring our country down more. We need strong leadership, someone who other countries will Respect. God intervened when Donald Trump’s attempted assassination failed. God knows our USA needs a strong leader. The Democratic Party has tried for eight years to take Donald Trump down. He is still standing in spite of all the false accusations and court cases they have thrown at him. He may not be a perfect man, you might despise him, but please think long and hard about how strong he is, and all he has proven and done for our USA when he was President. By voting for Donald Trump you will Make America Great Again.

The only way to hear both views is by debates. Trump wanted a few and so did J D Vance with Tim Walz. Harris and Walz only want one debate on the network of their choice. Why is that? What are they afraid of? Millions of people listen to the debates. Many Americans do not even know what the issues are on the Harris / Walz platform. Only way they can find out is during debates. Don’t wait to have debates two weeks before early voting begins. That is insane. Election day, in my opinion, should be one day, like it was when I was growing up. Not three weeks of early voting.

Media coverage is shameful, especially when it comes to Donald Trump. It is so unfair. How can they get away with this in America? To get fair news I need to listen to Fox and Newsmax to hear what is really going on. Local Media is so partial to the liberal agenda. You must be a moron not to see how unfair it is.

In the most recent column, one caller cast aspersions regarding student debt forgiveness. “How did that work out,” you ask? You know the answer. It was blocked, thanks to a lawsuit coordinated by multiple Republican state attorney generals, in a willing-accomplice federal circuit court. Happy? The gist of your argument is that “it’s not fair” and you cite your anecdotal personal experience from years ago, back when the cost of post-secondary education was 135% lower than it is today. You make a similar argument regarding home purchases. It’s not fair that first-time homebuyers get any assistance whatsoever? The median price of a home in 1985 was $100,000, and today it is $511,000. This far exceeds the rise in the cost of living and / or wages and / or inflation over the same period. Let me reiterate, these are first-time homebuyers.

The number one threat to America is suppression of the truth. The endless lying and slandering goes unchecked because major news media outlets are completely connected to and controlled by the far left. Listen for the word or phrase of the day on every major network. Please be responsible enough to at least “shop around” news outlets to find out BOTH sides of a news piece, and to learn “the rest of the story” for a more well rounded representation. Comrade Kamala is not the person being presented to you.

And then, this evening, Quil Lawrence and Tom Bowman of NPR explained the story behind the surprising photos of Trump on Monday giving a thumbs-up over a grave in Arlington National Cemetery. The reporters wrote that “[t]wo members of Donald Trump’s campaign staff had a verbal and physical altercation Monday with an official” at the cemetery, where “[f]ederal law prohibits political campaign or election-related activities.” When a cemetery official tried to prevent Trump campaign staff from entering the section where the grave was located, “campaign staff verbally abused and pushed the official aside.” A Trump campaign spokesperson said the official who tried to prevent the staff from holding a political event in the cemetery was “clearly suffering from a mental health episode.” Heather Cox Richardson. August 27, 2024

One of the many former Trump administration officials sounding the alarm on another disastrous Trump presidency is Trump’s former national security adviser, retired US Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster. According to McMaster, the blame for the botched U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan rests on former President Trump’s shoulders. Trump’s decision to withdraw from Afghanistan while negotiating with Taliban leaders set the stage for the maligned U.S. pullout from the country under the Biden administration that led to the deaths of 13 U.S. service members. But the MAGA crowd doesn’t care. Anyone who dares to speak ill of the cult leader is excommunicated and shunned.

Oh, Florence. As a person who was raised in church and loves God, I am shocked that you think the GOP is the Christian party and Democrats are not. Being married three times and cheating on all of your wives is not godly. Making fun of disabled journalists is not godly. Not paying workers for completed work is not godly. Bragging about being able to do anything you want to a woman’s body without her consent is not godly. The GOP likes to divide people into categories of good and evil, and they like to scare us into hating each other, and they certainly like to TALK about God but it is the Democrats who actually work to help people and make their lives better. That is doing God’s work on earth.

Gentle reminder that 40 out of 44 (91%) of Trump’s hand-selected cabinet members have NOT endorsed him, with many of them publicly and repeatedly denouncing the former President as dangerously incompetent. Democracy knows no party. I was a registered Republican from age 18 until age 36. Trump’s bizarre and alarming takeover of “conservatism” made me register as an independent. Vote your conscience this November.

We have a big problem in this nation; it’s called lack of communication. We yell and scream at each other and call each other names, but that’s not communicating. Communication is an exchange of thoughts, ideas, information, etc. The main problem is the media. Turn on the news, any news, and you’ll hear all kinds of stuff about Donald Trump and Republicans; 99% of what they say is their personal interpretation. When did reporters obtain the ability to read the minds and hearts and intentions of people? For example, on Jan. 6, 2022, I heard president Trump tell everyone to march and demonstrate peacefully. HOWEVER, MEDIA INSISTS HE meant something totally different. By the way, the people who support Trump do so because everything you hear or read he said or did something, what he actually said and did is easily verifiable if you do a little research and stop listening to the media.

Tim Walz must have an absolutely crushing inferiority complex. Everything he does, even those things that are credible and which he should be proud of, he feels he must exaggerate to a higher level. He exaggerates his rank in the National Guard, he expands his service to include combat, he wears a baseball cap with the Special Forces crest hoping strangers will make the assumption he earned a Green Beret. He promotes himself from volunteer assistant to head coach. He invents awards he never received or that never even existed. Is this the insecure person who chose politics to make a living, but who has shown he is a coward and now sees himself in the number two position and in the same room as the nuclear codes?

I just LOVE this column! It is a constant and reliable source of amusement. Like the comment Aug. 25, stating that Republicans are “whining” about a lost election and Democrats are “manning up and moving on”. Puh-leeze, we all suffered for months, if not years, when Hillary lost, ad nauseum. I’ve never witnessed, in 60 years, such sour grapes and carrying on, on every outlet she could manage; backed by Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, etc. You Dems are still in shock over that one, and I think that’s why you hold such hatred for Trump; never considering that if Hillary was so electable, she would have won easily.

Trump, as a businessman, may have used less than ideal laws for gain, yes; if you don’t like these legal “loopholes”, then contact someone who can change them. As one who has family in the NYC and also Atlantic City areas, I can tell you, after witnessing first hand, that both places were a mess, quite literally, until Trump came around and got both cities back on their feet. At least he has an inkling about how the economy works; unlike career politicians who have never, in their adult lives, had anything to do with “real life” beyond self promotion at, for the most part, taxpayer expense. As far as any other charges, I think a great number of accusers are people living in glass houses who shouldn’t be throwing stones, pots calling the kettle black. Choose your metaphor.

Election is only a couple months away. It’s time to get serious. We need to vote for the candidate whose policies are proven, not just vote for the most popular candidate, or the one you think has a better personality. Let’s face it, in 2020 people voted against Trump not for Biden, what did we get, exactly what he promised: we got an open border and over 10 million more people to take care of from everywhere in the world; many from countries that hate America and want to bomb us into oblivion. We are still paying exorbitant prices for fuel and groceries are no longer affordable, but you’re being told its greed on the part of businesses. THAT IS SIMPLY A LIE. According to a recent report, Kamala Harris was in lock step with Biden on all the policies he implemented, which are destroying our lives. So think before you vote.

Democrats, who told you if grocery prices are too high, feed your kids cheap, generic peanut butter or cereal for dinner. This, in America. Way to keep our kids healthy and strong! By the way, I worked at a grocery store to earn money for college.

I got a good chuckle reading Mr. Purtell’s letter to the editor last week. Lot’s of outrageous, sky-is-falling drama / fantasy about what happens if people have equal rights. One item that he mentions needs to be rebutted. It is a repeat of the theatrics one finds in right wing media (i.e. that children are signing up for hormone replacement therapy all on their own without parental involvement). This is total fabrication and a false narrative. Think about it. Have you ever seen a physician treat a child without parental consent? They’d be sued out of practice. And does a child have the money for these expenses? Do you think for a moment a doctor would do this work for free? Mr. Purtell’s letter represents what’s wrong with this country.

When a Democrat tells you the Republicans are a “Threat to Democracy”, ask them how many votes did Kamala Harris get in the Democrat 2024 Primaries!

Do you realize that on day one of his new job as head of HHS that RFK Jr. could END direct-to-consumer (DTC) drug advertising? This would end Big Pharma’s stranglehold over mass media, and it would instantly halt the “brought to you by Pfizer” pandemic propaganda machine that funds the lying corporate media. Vote for Trump if you want to stop Big Pharma with the help of RFK Jr.

Trump’s rants are becoming more incoherent. At his dwindling attended rallies, he’s slurring his words and keeps losing focus, causing some to leave early. Trump’s rambling on and on is showing his age. Imagine him at age 82, still being President – a very scary thought. Face reality MAGA, your man is on the decline and the only real reason he’s running is to try and stay out of prison and, of course, to keep grifting money off the MAGA cult members. SAD!

Trump’s playbook Project 2025 would cut taxes on himself and the wealthy while increasing taxes via tariffs on the middle class. Trump will increase the debt by $5.7 trillion; Harris will increase it by $1.7 trillion. Obviously, vote Democrat.

Why do people feel they have to vote for their party regardless? If the last three plus years haven’t shown you who is not taking care of the people, then you better hang on to your wallet for the next four years.

Trump should only debate Kamala by herself, and she doesn’t need a babysitter with her.

Our pullout of Afghanistan was shameful and humiliating as to the way it was carried out. We left millions and billions of dollars’ worth of tanks, jeeps, planes and weapons of all kinds, but the worst was the 13 American soldiers who lost their lives and the 100’s of Americans that were left behind. That was three years ago and two weeks ago, in Afghanistan, they had a HUGE parade, with our tanks, jeeps, and planes flying overhead and showing guns – all that we left them. No one seems to remember or talk much about that humiliating withdrawal that Biden / Harris did during their administration.

Socialism is Harris’s Agenda. Is that what you want? I know I DO NOT. I want Democracy.

Harris’s proposal of a way to lower food prices is for the government to do grocery pricing. That is absurd. Other countries have tried it and it was devastating. Shouldn’t we have learned from their mistakes and not make the same one?

How come Susan Rice, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton were never punished for covering up the Benghazi scandal before the 2012 election? It’s been proven time and time again they lied in order to protect Obama before the election. So wouldn’t they have been punished? All three were on TV several times, knowingly lying about what happened. Even back then justice wasn’t fair. The Democrats get away with pretty much anything. What they did was just as bad as Watergate.

Has anybody been fact checking the lies coming out of these people at the Democratic convention? Oh my God! Everything they say is a bunch of crap. And by the way, did you see that almost a million jobs were overestimated last year? So that’s another million phony jobs that Biden has claimed that he created, which he didn’t.

Hillary Clinton was wrong. Trumpsters are not deplorable – they’re delusional.

I don’t know what to tell all you voters out there, but I’m a Democrat. I’m going to tell you something; I’ve been really disappointed after voting for Joe Biden. These last three and a half year we have suffered and struggled, and the Democrat Party does not care one bit. And if, by any means, you think by putting Kamala Harris in there it’s going to change, you are dead wrong. It’s going to get a lot worse. I’m not a Trump fan, but I will vote for Donald Trump. There is no way I’m going to put four more years under my belt under the Democratic Party.

I think it’s pretty funny that a Democrat would call in and say let freedom ring. Are you serious? They tried to break Trump financially, and throw him in jail. They tried to kill him. You wouldn’t even let Robert Kennedy Jr. be in the primary. They won’t let any Democrats challenge Joe Biden. What freedom are you talking about? Your party censors anything they disagree with, including all the information on COVID that they wouldn’t allow on the Internet because they called it hate speech or something. And now they hate Elon Musk. Why? They can’t censor Elon Musk, so now he’s on the enemy list.

Robert Kennedy Jr. summed it up perfectly about Kamala and their campaign. All smoke and mirrors, all balloons, no policies. That’s because they don’t have any policies. It’s all a big sham. It’s like they did with Biden, shut her up, hide her, lie to everybody and try to get her installed into an office that she hasn’t gotten one vote for.

I just read this column’s political section and I just counted up 31 comments promoting Trump, and only seven negative comments. Why don’t you give free speech equal opportunity? You’re just like Trump and the Republicans. What’s wrong with you people down there? Don’t tell me only seven people call in, because you know that’s not true. Start being equal.

(Note from the Editor: We don’t remove opinions. Some weeks are an even split, noting the divisiveness right now, politically. Another factor may be the length of the comment, as well as clarity for print. Some messages do not come in as clear as others. For this publication, we have a rule of thumb to not run comments that contain abusive language or threats. If a comment did not run for these reasons, I would suggest the reader shorten the comment and / or tone down the rhetoric. We are merely an opinion column.)

To all of you that are glad of lower drug prices coming; it’s not until at least 2026 or a few weeks after. I hope some of you get to reap the benefits.

~

This tells you how bad this country has gotten regarding morals. Why would anybody in their right mind vote for a convicted felon – 34 counts? Anybody else would be in jail except him, and then he was convicted of sexual abuse. He is a sexual predator and a convicted felon at the same time. Come on people, what’s wrong with this world? Republicans have no morals at all.

~

There were two very wrong comments in last week’s Pennysaver. Number one, the paintball shooting was not during COVID, but rather for the riots after George Floyd’s death; and number two, Planned Parenthood nor any other medical team were not giving free abortions or vasectomies outside the Democratic Convention. Absolutely ridiculous!

~

Hey Pennysaver, can’t you Fact Check to verify all the garbage that is being printed in this column by trolls? There are so many untruths, and so much nonsense. The biggest troll is Donald Trump. He’s calling Kamala a man like he did Michelle Obama. Lock him up!

~

Tired old criminal Donald Trump is now running against an intelligent, educated, younger, and more experienced woman. No living Republican presidents or vice presidents support him. Out of his chaotic administration, 42 out of 45 cabinet members refused to support him. Many Republicans spoke out at the Democratic Convention in support of Kamala. Trump tried to overthrow the 2020 election and denied he lost. Vote for Kamala Harris, and democracy as well, and not for the negativity and the corruption of Donald Trump.

~

To the reader complaining about pulling out of Afghanistan; you’ve forgotten that Trump was the one that scheduled it.

~

So Biden has been on vacation, now he’s jetted off to another vacation. Harris is out campaigning for her failed presidency. So who is running the campaign? Who’s running the United States? Who’s caring for us people? And why does Biden need so many vacations?

~

It amazes me that Harris is all of a sudden so popular when she had the lowest poll rating of any vice president, 28%. Now on top of the heap, Biden seems to have been pushed to the back while he is still president.

~

If you’re concerned about the border issues, be advised that they came to a bipartisan agreement on a plan. As soon as the former president heard about it, he contacted all the Republicans and told them to not vote for it because it would make his campaign look bad, and then he can’t use it to complain against the current Democratic candidates. He wanted to save it and make it all look good for him when he becomes a dictator. He’s not worried about or concerned about or wants to do what’s best for America. It’s all about his fragile ego.

~

All the way with RFK! Now that Bobby Kennedy Jr. has endorsed the greatest president of all time, namely Donald J Trump, the Harris/Biden regime has decided to pull all Secret Service protection from RFK, who has only pulled out of the election in the swing states. He is still on the ballot in the red and blue states. RFK is truly a man of outstanding character and bravery. God save the USA!

~

I don’t understand how any person who identifies as a Christian, believing in family values, could support Donald J Trump. Three marriages, multiple affairs during them, charged and found guilty of sexual assault, 34 counts of fraud for covering up paying off a porn star. When speaking of his daughter, he has said if she weren’t my daughter, I’d date her. Another time, speaking of her, he talked about her hot body. This is a man who has criminal charges, couldn’t get a job in a mall, and yet may end up with the nuclear code, which he’ll sell if the money is right.

~

Remove Josh Riley’s campaign from Fox News because he’s a Liberal.

~

Why would any veteran give Trump another chance at the White House? He is not strong. He loves dictators. They all know that all they have to do is tell him how wonderful he is, give him or his family gifts, and they’ll have him in the palm of their hands. They laugh at him behind his back. Many of his generals who worked during the Trump administration speak of chaos and how ignorant he was of world issues. All say he should never be near the White House again. Are we all blind? He cannot be Commander in Chief again!

~

My question is this, how come we’re giving illegal migrants all these freebies? They’ve done no work, pay no taxes, and so on. We work hard for our money. Spend it on our citizens. Remember, they’re here illegally. Our citizens don’t have their perks!

~

“Donald Trump – FUBAR…” Perfect.