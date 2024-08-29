Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Aug. 12, 2024 through Aug. 18, 2024 there were 143 calls for service, the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents, 13 traffic tickets were issued, and there were two mental health holds reported.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Nicholas R. Whitmarsh, age 30 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony), Two Counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor), and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor). Whitmarsh was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Regan D. Tapia, age 22 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor), and Child Endangerment (Misdemeanor). Tapia was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Nathanual C. Spencer, age 23 of Binghamton, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Load Insecurely Fastened (Misdemeanor), and Towing a Vehicle without Licensed Driver (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on North Avenue. Spencer was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Leon A. Whitehill, age 46 of Binghamton, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Load Insecurely Fastened (Misdemeanor), Unregistered Vehicle (Violation), and Towing a Vehicle without Licensed Driver (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on North Avenue. Whitehill was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.