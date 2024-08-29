Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Hi there! Yes, I’m in a store. Gail brought us to Tractor Supply to try and get us adopted. A couple of people were interested in me, but one man said he wouldn’t pay for a cat because he could get one for free. Gail told him he would end up paying a lot more later when he had to get them fixed and all their shots. He said he would deal with it then.

Then another couple that said they wanted me said they would call later in the week, but they never did. Oh well. I think I am adorable with my extra toes. I can grab my toys and bat them around.

My name is Virgo. I am the last of six kittens in my litter. I am about 1.5 years old now and have been spayed and had my shots. I play well with others, especially the little boy next to me. He is very young and keeps me busy.

Gail is going to be very busy next week moving her father into a new place, so you may not see a story next week. If you want me, please call right away so I can get home soon.

Gail’s number is (607) 689-3033. Her raffle with lots of pet beds, toys and treats is next week, so don’t wait too long to get tickets at Up the Creek Consignment.