Tioga Downs Presents $95,680 Check To Southern Tier Veterans Support Group; Jeff Gural presents check on stage prior to August 16 Ashley McBryde Concert

Tioga Downs Casino Resort and its Chairman, Jeff Gural, presented a check for $95,680 to members of the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group prior to the recent Ashley McBryde concert, held Aug. 16 at Tioga Downs Casino Resort in Nichols, N.Y. Proceeds were generated from ticket sales from the July 11 Night Ranger concert, as well as an equal match by Chairman Jeffrey Gural.

“We always look forward to celebrating the important work of the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group, and I hope you will continue to support them and their mission outside of Tioga Downs,” said Gural to the guests in attendance.

The STVSG offers a comprehensive network of resources tailored to veterans, service members, and families spanning across the Southern Tier of New York and the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania.

For more information about Tioga Downs, visit www.tiogadowns.com.