Free Family History research assistance is available in Owego

Would you like to discover historic details about your grandparents or their parents and grandparents? Details such as where or when were they born, where did they live, who were their children, who were their parents? If you have wondered about such questions there is good news; free, skilled help is available in Owego.

Skilled Family History Research consultants are available to help you locate and document details in the lives of your ancestors. Family History Consultants are available at no cost every Tuesday and Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Owego Family History Library located at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 430 Montrose Turnpike, Owego.

When you visit, please use the rear entrance of the building, and then inside the building turn left and follow signs to Family Search Library.

If you have questions, or if you need to schedule Family History assistance at other times, you can call the Owego Family History Library during library hours at (607) 687-5137 to speak with a consultant or leave a message.