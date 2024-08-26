Sheriff’s Office investigating discovery of deceased individuals in residence in Tioga

On Aug. 26, 2024, at approximately 9:18 a.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two deceased individuals in a residence located in the Town of Tioga.
The Tioga County Criminal Investigative Division, along with the Road Patrol, is currently evaluating the scene. There is no danger to the public in regards to this complaint.
More information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.
