Sheriff’s Office investigating discovery of deceased individuals in residence in Tioga

Posted By: psadvert August 26, 2024

On Aug. 26, 2024, at approximately 9:18 a.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two deceased individuals in a residence located in the Town of Tioga.

The Tioga County Criminal Investigative Division, along with the Road Patrol, is currently evaluating the scene. There is no danger to the public in regards to this complaint.

More information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Sheriff’s Office investigating discovery of deceased individuals in residence in Tioga"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*