Village of Owego’s hazard mitigation plan wins national planning innovation award 

The Village of Owego’s Jurisdictional Annex to the Tioga County Hazard Mitigation Plan was awarded the 2024 Kenneth C. Topping Planning Innovation Award by the American Planning Association (APA)’s Hazard Mitigation and Disaster Recovery Planning Division. This award honors the best new approach to solving hazard mitigation, disaster recovery, or resilience problems within the past two years.

The Village’s annex is a forward-looking hazard mitigation plan that evaluates local policies for climate resilience and assesses climate vulnerability.

The hazard mitigation actions proposed in the annex were generated by a joint municipal / public committee, and using a community-informed process that included five public meetings held last fall and winter.

The APA noted the extensive and productive collaboration amongst the awardees; Barton and Loguidice, J. Nucci Consulting LLC, Southern Tier 8 Regional Board, the Village of Owego, and Tioga County, New York.

The Village of Owego’s Board of Trustees approved the Tioga County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Update and the Village of Owego’s Jurisdictional Annex to that plan on June 3, 2024. These documents will govern hazard mitigation planning for the next five years.