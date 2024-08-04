Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to host Community Focus Groups

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. (TOI) is seeking community input to help shape its future initiatives through a series of Community Focus Groups. These sessions aim to gather valuable insights from residents and workers within Tioga County to better understand and address local needs.

Residents are invited to join one of several upcoming focus groups at convenient locations across the county. These include Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 5:30 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 12, at 10:30 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

On Monday, Aug. 12, at 1 p.m., a Focus Group will be held at Newark Valley Community Connection, located at 32 S. Main St. in Newark Valley. A meal will be served. Call (607) 308-1503 for details.

A Focus Group will also take place on Friday, Aug. 23, from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Waverly Free Library, located at 18 Elizabeth St. in Waverly.

Additionally, a virtual meeting will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m. Contact TOI for login information by calling (607) 687-4222.

Information gathered during these focus groups will be integral to TOI’s new Strategic Plan, shaping the organization’s roadmap for the next three years to address emerging and unmet community needs.

“We believe that the voices of our community members are crucial in guiding our efforts,” said Christine Shaver, director of Program Operations, adding, “These sessions are an opportunity for us to hear firsthand about the needs and concerns of Tioga County residents,” added Shaver. “Whether you’re able to join us in person or virtually, your input is invaluable.”

For more information or to RSVP, contact Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4222 or by email to aging@tiogaopp.org.