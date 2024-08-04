Letter: Oats as a crop?

Dear Editor,

As a member of the Newark Valley Town Planning Board, I work with people who are examining various aspects of planning for the future. One part of that is agriculture.

We would like to have a person whose primary business is farming. There is the Farm Bureau and the Newark Valley High School’s Future Farmers of America, which can provide input as well.

Recently, information was presented on CreateTV about how the demand for oats is rising. Interestingly enough, Canadian farms produce more oats than American farms.

So as the demand rises, what stops American farmers from considering oats as a crop? We here in upstate New York could be a part of a movement to increase oat farming.

Sincerely,

Douglas Willet Cornwell

Newark Valley, N.Y.