Three Unique Contests at This Year’s Tioga County Fair

At this year’s Tioga County Fair, Domestic Arts and Crafts, Department 10, includes three unique contests that are not described in the Premium Book. They are the always-popular “Best Pie Contest”, the “Tallest Corn Contest” and the innovative “Upscale Re-Use” ideas.

Pies can be of any kind, but must be submitted by noon on Tuesday, Aug. 6, as the contest is at 1 p.m. that same day. All are invited to join in on the fun, and remember that there is no admission to the grounds on Tuesday. Whether you enter a pie or not, everyone will have a chance for a taste if they so choose. Many consider this the real First Event of the Fair!

“Upscale Re-Use” highlights innovations created from materials that otherwise would have been recycled. Objects for this judging need to be in place before Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. Casella Waste Management donated the premiums for this division.

The ”Tallest Corn Contest” gives all growers of field corn a chance to show off their finest stalks. Corn stalks need to be delivered to the Arts and Crafts Building on Sunday, Aug. 4, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. only. The prize for this contest is a $50 gift certificate donated by Ward & VanScoy.

The Fair Office at the Elm Street entrance will be open every day until Monday, Aug. 5, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Advance tickets are available for sale, as well as pre-registration for the Dash for Cash, Demolition Derby, ATV Rodeo, and Tractor and Truck Pulls.

More information about the fair, including the Premium Book containing all other class descriptions and information, can be found at TiogaCoFair.com.