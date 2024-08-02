Historic Owego Marketplace seeking hosts and sponsors for the 3rd Annual Porchfest

The Historic Owego Marketplace is looking for hosts and sponsors to participate in the 3rd Annual Owego Porchfest. Scheduled for Oct. 6, 2024, this community celebration promises to once again transform the historic streets of Owego into a vibrant showcase of local musical talent, local businesses, and neighborhood hospitality.

Owego Porchfest invites bands of all genres and styles to perform live music from the porches of participating homes and businesses throughout Owego.

The event not only highlights the rich musical diversity within the community, but also fosters a unique opportunity for residents and visitors alike to explore the charming neighborhood and shopping district of the Village of Owego while enjoying live performances.

“We are thrilled to bring back Porchfest for its third year, and invite hosts and sponsors to join us in creating another memorable event,” said Carol Ostrander, Porchfest event chair.

She added, “Porchfest is a celebration of community spirit, music, and the arts, and we look forward to showcasing the talents of local musicians while engaging our local businesses, neighbors, and visitors.”

We invite all interested parties, residents, businesses and organizations, to become hosts or sponsors for the 3rd Annual Owego Porchfest 2024. Applications can be found online at www.owego.org/owego-porchfest.

Porchfest promises to be a day filled with music, community camaraderie, and exploration of Owego’s historic charm. Residents and visitors are invited to mark their calendars for this exciting event and to stay tuned for announcements regarding the lineup of participating bands and locations.