Donholt makes it 3 in a row at Champion

By Jason Bonsignore —

Tragedy struck the East Coast Speedway Family two weeks ago with the unexpected passing of former New York State Champion Mikey Buman, but riders and fans rallied around Buman’s family last Saturday at Champion Speedway in a special tribute race for him that began with all riders on the track for a parade lap in his honor!

In early heat race action, youngsters Albert “The Natural” Smith and Caleb “Flyting Mullet” Stewart looked hot as Smith defeated 5-time track champion Len McBride; Stewart had a win over another 5-time champion Casey Donholt! Donholt would win his two other heats to take the top heat scorer spot.

Former track champion “Sideways” Spencer Portararo would score 7 for second position along with Stewart, while McBride and Smith both had 6. “Flyin” Brian Hollenbeck and “GP” Jonny Oakden would also make the semis on 5 points apiece, with “Downtown” Dalton Oakden winning a runoff for the final place.

Donholt and McBride would take semi wins, while Stewart and Hollenbeck took their Main event positions with second place. Jonny Oakden would take the final place in the Scratch Main Event lineup with a victory in the last chance qualifier!

Donholt, on his John and Karen Matrafailio Racing sponsored GM, came off gate one strong to take the lead in the feature with Hazard Heath Racing’s Stewart in second, and McBride on his ODI Grips / Justice Bros Car Care Products / TANKS AUTO SALES / Scotts Headers / Joe V Auto Repairs powered machine in third.

The final finish would remain that way to mirror last week’s podium!

Young phenom Cody Pierce of Spencer won the D-2 Main on his Stormin Norman Robinson and Bros powered JR bike and took home $100, sponsored by fans Dean and Christine Wight of Rochester.

The Champion Promotion hopes to have its sister track, Action Park East in Greene, ready for the season opener on Aug. 3; but if not, the event will move to Champion.

The next scheduled event for Champion is Aug. 10.

Results:

Mikey Buman Tribute Night: Casey Donholt, Caleb Stewart, Lenny McBride, Brian Hollenbeck, Jonny Oakden

Last Chance: Jonny Oakden, Albert Smith, Dalton Oakden, Spencer Portararo DNF

D-2: Cody Pierce, Truckstop Wagner, Chloe Schnurr, Kenny Dahlin, Red Rooster McManamon, Mayhem Marsh

D-3: Jerry Harman Jr., Luke Helton, Chris Hulbert, Gage Renfer, Jack Meihoff, Dominic Mathias

JR 1: Joel Farwell, Jake Kilmer, Lilly Cornell, Jacob Tomchick

JR 2: Gracie Bailey, Dakota Pierce, Jaden Slate, Mikki Card

Trikes: Chase Archibald, Donnie Archibald, Darwin Titus

Dirt Bikes: Bradley Telfer, Caidyn Wilson