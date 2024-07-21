Owego Diver Kaelyn Katchuk earns second All-American Award

The National Interscholastic Swimming and Diving Coaches Association (NISCA) has awarded Owego standout diver Kaelyn Katchuk her second “All-American” award for the 2023 season. The top high school divers in the United States were selected by a panel of coaches from across the country for the annual 1-meter “All-American Award”.

Katchuk became the first athlete in Owego Free Academy’s history to earn two All American awards in any sport.

In the 2023 fall season, Katchuk extended her unbeaten Duel Meet record to 31-0 going back to October of 2019. Since the 2022 season, Katchuk has established six new dive pool records at seven area schools including Chenango Forks, Susquehanna Valley, Watkins Glen, Windsor, Waverly, Norwich, and Owego.

For 2023, In Section 4 Invitational competitions, Kaelyn won the “Owego Diving Invitational”, setting a new meet record; and the “The Watkins Glen Dive Invitational”, setting the pool and championship record. She also traveled to Webster High School in Rochester for the “Lady Yeti Invitational” to face Section 5 powerhouse divers, and won for the second year in a row.

Kaelyn won her fourth consecutive Section 4 class “B” Diving Championship this year while establishing a new Section 4 “B” championship record. She also set a new overall Section 4 Duel Meet record of 346.46.

Kaelyn has been a New York State Championship medal winner for the past three years, competing against New York’s combined A, B and C sections’ best divers. Kaelyn is also a three-time AAU National Diving finalist and medal winner.

This fall she will be entering her senior year at Owego, and for the 2025 fall season she will be diving for Boston University.

An official award list can be found at the NISCA website, https://niscaonline.org/index.php/award-programs/all-america-diving.