What’s Happening for the week of July 21, 2024

JULY

Kid’s Market at the Berkshire Free Library, 12519 NY-38, Berkshire, every Wednesday thru Sept. 4, starting at 1 p.m. Adults need to be accompanied by children to receive free produce.

Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupon booklets will be available (dependent on income) at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sept. 30, or while supplies last.

Conversational Spanish with Mrs. Margarita Valentin. The group meets every Tuesday at 1 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month, 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments are available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday thru Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335 or email info@tiogaopp.org.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Bingo, second Saturday of each Month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Threads Group meets every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

JULY 21

Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club meeting and picnic, arrive at 11 a.m. to cut geodes, eat at 1 p.m., Round Top Park in Athens Township, pavilion 9, lower part on 1425 Bobcat Rd. Bring a dish to pass and tableware. Games will be played, wire wrapping, fun, and merriment. Have a mineral you want identified? Bring it. Open to all.

Hot Dogs and Ice Cream, 2-4 p.m., Tioga Center United Methodist Church, 3022 State Route 17C. This is a free event and everyone is welcome.

JULY 22

FRC Offers Families with Young Children Musical Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m., 25 Tioga St., Waverly.

Dungeons and Dragons, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Scheduled bi-weekly for ages 13 and older. For more information, call (570) 888-7117.

JULY 22 to 26

Newark Valley Vacation Bible School, 6 to 8 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Church, 24 Rock St., Newark Valley.

JULY 23

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn Open Fibers Group, noon, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

TAC Class on Clay Animal Plaques, 1 to 3 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Ages eight to 12, registration required by calling (607) 625-3333.

Tanglewood Nature Center at Spalding Memorial Library, 1 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meet a turtle, owl, ferret and quail out in the library garden. Bring a chair or blanket to spread out in the grass. In the event of rain, the program will be held inside the library.

Nichols Playgroup – Family playtime, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 139 Roki Blvd., Room 8, Nichols.

Bugs at the Glen: Bug exploration with CCE Ag Educator, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Waverly Glen, 85 Moore St., Waverly. For families and children ages two to eight. RSVP by email to jes49@cornell.edu.

JULY 24

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register by July 23 at 8:30 a.m. or until full by calling 2-1-1, or online at www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

Concerts in the Park – Ain’t Misbehavin’, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego.

Inspire Playgroup, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Indoor and outdoor playtime for families with young children.

JULY 25

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Candor Farmers Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. There will be 16 local vendors with produce, baked goods, crafts, food vendors, and live music.

Family Night with Reptiles, 7 to 8 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

TOI’s Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Coupon Booklets Available, 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Eligibility is dependent on income. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Get compassionate, affordable and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

NY Connects, 10 a.m. to noon at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Free Play with Blocks and Toys, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Spalding Memorial Library, located at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited.

Outdoor Sensory Play at Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave, Waverly.

JULY 26

Pat Kane and West o’Clare, doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley.

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Waverly Senior Social Hour – Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at the Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly. Enjoy a delicious meal and great company. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Stories, songs and a craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about sharks. The group will play outside with chalk and bubbles after each session.

Outdoor Play at Hilltop Farm, 10 a.m. to noon, 343 Cass Hill Rd., Candor.

Nelson Development Group’s Grand Opening of “Temple Estates”, a 55 and older Community, 5 p.m., 130 Temple St., Owego. There will be a ribbon cutting by the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce at 3 p.m.

JULY 27

Newark Valley Summerfest 2024, 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., parade at 10 a.m. to Trout Ponds Park. There will be a duck race at 4:30 p.m., crafts, vendors, bands from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., a pedal tractor pull, fireworks at dusk at Cooks Hill, an obstacle course, and much more. Call (607) 237-9477 or email to northerntiogachamber@gmail.com for more information.

Story Time and Creation, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

American Girl Doll Salon School, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Age’s eight and older welcome; registration required by calling (607) 625-3333.

JULY 28 TO AUGUST 1

The Great Jungle Journey Vacation Bible School, 6 to 8:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 40 Whig St., Newark Valley. Age four thru grade five (grade just completed). Pre-register online at www.fbnv.org.

JULY 29

American Girl Doll Program, 1 to 3 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Age’s eight and older; registration required by calling (607) 625-3333.

FRC Offers Families with Young Children Musical Mondays, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 25 Tioga St., Waverly.

Milk and Tea, a WIC Breastfeeding Tea Party in honor of World Breastfeeding Week, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Enjoy tea, sandwiches, and desserts. Fun family activities include crafts, a photo booth, and a free raffle. RSVP by calling (607) 687-3147, by email to wic@tiogaopp.org, or send a message on Facebook at @toiwicprogram.

JULY 30

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn Open Fibers Group, noon, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

TAC Class on “Lush Landscapes Painting”, 1 to 3 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Ages eight to 12 welcome; registration required by calling (607) 625-3333.

TOI’s Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Coupon Booklets available, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Seven Counties Farmers’ Market at the Owego Church of the Nazarene, 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. Eligibility is dependent on income. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Summer Picnic, 11:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Enjoy a build-your-own burger and hot dog bar, board games, summer music, and fun. Suggested contribution of $5 for those age 60-plus, fee of $7 for those under 60. Reservations are required. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Bugs at the Glen: Bug exploration with CCE Ag Educator, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Waverly Glen, 85 Moore St., Waverly. For families and children ages two to eight. RSVP by email to jes49@cornell.edu.

Nichols Playgroup – Family playtime, 9 to 11 a.m., 139 Roki Boulevard. Room 8, Nichols.

JULY 31

Concerts in the Park – Hot Dogs & Gin, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego.

Inspire Playgroup, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Indoor and outdoor playtime offered for families with young children.

AUGUST 2

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15.

Rick Pedro, doors open at 5:30 p.m., show begins at 6:30 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley.

Owego Rocks the Deck Volume 2, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Tioga County Welcome Center, Front Street, Owego. Music of the 60’s & 70’s on a 1962 Seeburg Jukebox and displays of “Rock N Roll” memorabilia, posters, and more!

AUGUST 3

Tioga County Kids Picnic hosted by VFW Post #1371, Marvin Park, Owego. It will be held over by the grandstand because of construction. There will be free food, free drinks, free games, and a bicycle giveaway at 3 p.m. All are welcome.

AUGUST 4

Music and Storytelling of Singer / Songwriter Daryl Mosley, 6 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, located at 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, Pa. This performance is free to the public; they will collect a love offering to help the musician with travel expenses.

AUGUST 6

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections) 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 6 to AUGUST 10

Tioga County Fair, Marvin Park Owego. Open daily. Visit www.tiogacofair.com for all of the details!

AUGUST 7

Concerts in the Park – The Dean Goble Band, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego.

AUGUST 8

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative 1st monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 8 to AUGUST 11

24th Annual National Brockway Truck Show, Main Street, Homer, N.Y. and the CNY Living History Center, Home of the Brockway Truck Museum, 4386 US Route 11, Cortland. Friday evening Italian Dinner and fireworks, Saturday is the parade starting at 8:30 a.m., trucks parked on Main Street in Homer, and much more. Visit www.cnylivinghistory.org, www.brockwaytrucks.org, or email to info@brockwaytrucks.org for more information.

AUGUST 9

TOI’s Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Coupon Booklets Available, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Seven Counties Farmers’ Market at Owego Church of the Nazarene, 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. Eligibility is dependent on income. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Horseshoe Lounge Playboys, doors open at 5:30 p.m., show begins at 6:30 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley.

AUGUST 13

The Eighth Legislative Regular Meeting of 2024, 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 16

Tom and Marie, doors open at 5:30 p.m., show begins at 6:30, The Depot, Newark Valley.

AUGUST 18

Mass on the Grass, 10 a.m., Hickories Park, Pavilion #4. There will be fellowship and a Dish to Pass following the service. Hosted by the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

AUGUST 22

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 23

Rick Marsi “Panama: Tent Camp Adventure”, doors open at 5:30 p.m., show begins at 6:30 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley.

AUGUST 26

Valley Chorus End of Summer Picnic, 6 p.m., East Waverly Ball park pavilion.

Members bring a dish to pass, table service, and drink. New members welcome.

AUGUST 30

Greg Neff, doors open at 5:30 p.m., show begins at 6:30 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley.

SEPTEMBER 1

Celebrate Recovery Sunday, 10 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego. Support for everyone affected by addiction.