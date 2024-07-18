Gail’s Tails

Gail’s TailsPictured is Jasmine. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert July 18, 2024

By Gail Ghinger —

Do you have a disability? Do you wear hearing aids or glasses? Do you need help walking with a cane or walker? 

I ask this because I was born with a third eyelid that covers my eye. I went to two specialists to find out how we could fix it. They both said the only thing they could do was remove it. 

I did not want that. I showed Gail I could see well enough to eat and use my box. I don’t have any pain. My eye tears a little more than normal, but it’s not a problem. 

My name is Jasmine and I’m almost two years old now. Gail took me to two adoption events, but people said I looked scary to them and was defective. Gail told them I was born that way, and I am fine. 

After those mean people said that I didn’t want to go out anymore, Gail kept me. I got spayed last September and got my shots. Gail pets me a lot, as I am very soft. I like to play with toys. 

If you think you want a friendly little cat that is not perfect, then that’s me. Call Gail at (607) 689-3033 to adopt me. 

Donations can be made for us at Up the Creek Consignment or the Redemption Center. 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Gail’s Tails"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*