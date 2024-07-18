Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Do you have a disability? Do you wear hearing aids or glasses? Do you need help walking with a cane or walker?

I ask this because I was born with a third eyelid that covers my eye. I went to two specialists to find out how we could fix it. They both said the only thing they could do was remove it.

I did not want that. I showed Gail I could see well enough to eat and use my box. I don’t have any pain. My eye tears a little more than normal, but it’s not a problem.

My name is Jasmine and I’m almost two years old now. Gail took me to two adoption events, but people said I looked scary to them and was defective. Gail told them I was born that way, and I am fine.

After those mean people said that I didn’t want to go out anymore, Gail kept me. I got spayed last September and got my shots. Gail pets me a lot, as I am very soft. I like to play with toys.

If you think you want a friendly little cat that is not perfect, then that’s me. Call Gail at (607) 689-3033 to adopt me.

Donations can be made for us at Up the Creek Consignment or the Redemption Center.