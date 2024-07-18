TCRM Tales: Cars can make a difference!

By Galen Morehead —

A car can make all the difference in someone’s life. It is essential for commuting to work, taking your kids to doctor’s appointments, running errands, and so much more.

Now, imagine the stress and uncertainty if the car you depend on breaks down, you can’t afford the repairs and are unable to get to work. That’s where Tioga County Rural Ministry may be able to help. Thanks to our generous donors, we can occasionally assist people in need with auto-related expenses.

Recently we helped a senior get new tires for his car. He works part time because his Social Security benefits aren’t enough to cover his household expenses.

For months he had been driving on dangerously bald tires before finally seeking help. TCRM was happy to assist, understanding that reliable transportation is crucial, especially in a county without public transportation.

In another instance, we assisted a senior who had overextended herself financially to cover an auto repair and couldn’t afford to renew her almost-expired car registration. TCRM was able to help her get this renewed, ensuring she wasn’t driving around illegally.

It is thanks to the generosity of our community that TCRM was able to help these neighbors in need live their lives without car troubles holding them back.