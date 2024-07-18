Arts and Entertainment at the Berkshire Blueberry and Book Festival

The Annual Berkshire Blueberry and Book Festival once again offers a wide range and full schedule of local performers in two entertainment venues, in addition to an art show featuring local artists.

Taking place on July 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in and around Berkshire Free Library, Community Hall and Fire Station, all at the corner of Route 38 and Jewett Hill Road, in Berkshire, N.Y., the entertainment begins at 10 a.m. in the fire station with Ed Nizalowski playing both his soprano sax and flute.

Annie Ol’ Thyme will follow at 11 a.m., performing traditional / Americana music with guitar, fiddle and mandolin, sprinkled with banjo.

At noon Sandy Carlin will return with her saxophone, but this time partnering with Dana Tirrell on his trombone.

At 1 p.m., Endicott’s Rob Weinberger will also return to the festival, but playing his saxophone in the fire station rather than in the Community Hall.

Then the music in the fire station will wrap up with guitar and vocals by Andy Fagan of Waverly.

Entertainment in the Community Hall will also begin at 10 a.m. when Owego’s Melissa Collins plays her harp. She will be followed at 11 a.m. by Valley Harmony, a men’s a cappella quartet.

Sister Moon & Company will perform vocals accompanied on acoustic guitar beginning at noon. Brian (son), Bob (father), and One More Card also return with keyboard, guitar and vocals at 1 p.m., and the Community Hall music wraps up with Indie band Thee Kinfolk, which begins at 2 p.m.

The art show will also take place in the Community Hall. Local artists will display their work and compete for two prizes: one, a people’s choice award, and the other juried.

The festival provides funding for the Berkshire Free Library, which serves both Berkshire and Richford. Besides the program advertisers, the festival is sponsored by the Town of Berkshire, Visions Federal Credit Union, and NBT Bank.