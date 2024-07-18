Updated: Troopers investigate fatal crash in Owego

On July 18, 2024, shortly after 1 p.m., New York State Police were dispatched to State Route 17 east near exit 66 in the town of Owego for a serious crash.

An investigation determined that a large group of motorcycles was merging onto State Route 17 east from the exit 66 on ramp. According to police, a tractor-trailer was already on State Route 17 when one of the motorcycles collided with the tractor-trailer.

The area where the crash occurred is currently under construction and only one lane of travel.

The operator of the motorcycle, Steven Myszka, age 52 of Olean, N.Y., was injured and transported to Wilson Medical Center.

The passenger of the motorcycle, Karie L. VanDeusen, age 52 of Olean, N.Y., did not survive.

Members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation interviewed the operator of the tractor-trailer. The investigation is on going.

The eastbound lanes were shut down during the investigation and were reopened shortly after 5:30 p.m.