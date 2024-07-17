Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 1, 2024 through July 7, 2024 there were 131 calls for service, the department responded to one motor vehicle accident, there were two mental health holds reported, and eight traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Timothy N. Dunham, age 44 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with above 0.08% BAC (Felony), and Driving While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction (D Felony) following an investigation into a Motor Vehicle Collision on the State Route 17 Exit Ramp, 64. Dunham was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Jennifer L. Cole, age 45 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on Front Street. Cole was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.