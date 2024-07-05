The Tioga Arts Council (TAC) recently announced its July exhibition, An Artist’s Journey: Paintings by Richard Henry. The exhibition opens on First Friday, July 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Main Gallery, located at 179 Front St. in Owego. Join TAC for an Artist Talk with Richard at 6 p.m.

Richard Henry began his formal art education at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh under the watchful eye of American Master Harold F. Edmonds. After his studies there he went on to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree (BFA) from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania in 1979.

His choice after college was to pursue a job as a commercial artist, and he began working as a technical illustrator for an engineering company based out of Washington D.C. After three years there he was hired by IBM Corporation as a graphic designer. After a 24- year career at IBM / Lockheed Martin he moved on to follow his passion to work as a full-time fine artist.

Painting was a perfect fit for the next phase of life. A passion for the arts is in his DNA, he has successfully mastered many different paint mediums. Oil and watercolor and graphite are his preferred mediums.

Richard’s paintings are distinctly American, his deeply rooted respect for the American Tradition of Realism is expressed in his choice of subjects, from the simple urban scenes to rural New England landscapes. His newer work has been influenced by the Impressionist style and his paintings are ever evolving.

When introduced to the plein air movement that was taking hold around the country it sent him in a new direction, painting more from nature than he had done in the past. The idea of working from life in the field was of real interest, and being out in the open air was just a perfect way to go.

Over the past 12 years he has spent most of his time working in this manner. Plein air events in the Adirondack Mountains of New York and other areas of New England and Arizona have been exciting and beneficial in terms of content and meeting other professional artists involved in the movement.

The power of music, nature, landscapes, art history, and a lust for beauty in all things provides an endless supply of subjects to paint.

The exhibit, following the July 6 opening, will run Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. until July 27.

To learn more about Richard Henry and his work, visit www.richardhenryfineart.com.

Contact Christina Di Stefano at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com if you have additional questions.

The Kirby Band has sponsored this exhibition.