Discover Financial Independence at TOI’s free workshop series

Are you facing tough choices about which bills to pay? Dreaming of a vacation or owning a home? Striving for financial independence? Tioga Opportunities, Inc. can help you take charge of your financial future and achieve your goals.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is offering a free Financial Independence workshop series designed to equip individuals and families with essential tools and knowledge. Topics covered include understanding your relationship with money, managing credit and debt responsibly, identifying and avoiding predatory lending, effective budgeting strategies, safeguarding yourself from scams, navigating social security rules, and planning for college or retirement.

The workshops will take place every Thursday, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on July 11, 18, 25, and Aug. 1 at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Participation in all four sessions qualifies attendees to receive a $50.00 gift card. Those who attend at least one session will be entered for a chance to win a $25.00 gift card.

This opportunity is open to all community members. While the event is free, registration is appreciated by contacting TOI at (607) 687-4120 or by emailing to schobot@tiogaopp.org.