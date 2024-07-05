Gallery Forty-One announces Member of the Month

Gallery Forty-One dives into summer with Ann Laczak as the featured Member of the Month.

Ann, as a Family and Consumer Science teacher, loved fabrics, sewing and design. When she was given an embellishing machine, she had no idea what it was for, but it opened up a whole new world for her. Ann taught herself how to felt with the embellishing machine by reading books and watching online videos.

You can see Ann’s uniquely textured artistry at Gallery Forty-One, located at 41 Lake St. in Owego, during July. Hours are the first and third Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will be closed on Thursday, July 4. For more information, visit them on Instagram at www.instagram.com/gallery41owego, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego, or call (607) 687-2876.