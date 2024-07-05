Gallery Forty-One announces Member of the Month

Gallery Forty-One announces Member of the MonthProvided photo.

Posted By: psadvert July 5, 2024

Gallery Forty-One dives into summer with Ann Laczak as the featured Member of the Month.

Ann, as a Family and Consumer Science teacher, loved fabrics, sewing and design. When she was given an embellishing machine, she had no idea what it was for, but it opened up a whole new world for her. Ann taught herself how to felt with the embellishing machine by reading books and watching online videos.

Gallery Forty-One announces Member of the Month

Provided photo.

You can see Ann’s uniquely textured artistry at Gallery Forty-One, located at 41 Lake St. in Owego, during July. Hours are the first and third Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will be closed on Thursday, July 4. For more information, visit them on Instagram at www.instagram.com/gallery41owego, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego, or call (607) 687-2876. 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Gallery Forty-One announces Member of the Month"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*