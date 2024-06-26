Gain Financial Confidence at TOI’s ‘Mindful Money: First Pay’ Workshop

Are you ready to unlock the secrets to financial success with your very first paycheck? Tioga Opportunities, Inc. invites the community to the “Mindful Money: First Pay” workshop, a must-attend event for anyone diving into the workforce that’s designed to equip you with essential financial skills, right from the start.

This one-hour workshop will be held on Thursday, June 27, at 9:30 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

Participants will learn practical skills necessary for managing their earnings to make informed financial decisions effectively. Topics covered will include learning the ins and outs of managing loans and credit, filling out a W-4 form, and reviewing and navigating your paystub.

The workshop is ideal for young professionals, those entering the workforce, and individuals seeking to enhance their financial literacy and skills. Registration is required. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/mwaybb3r or by calling (607) 687-4222.