Taking Action! Distressed bear gets a little help in Owego

By Wendy Post —

Fritz Rudin, of Owego, has been known to have a big heart, donating organs, volunteering his time, and lending a helping hand to those in need. But last week Rudin outdid himself when he was involved in an effort to save a black bear that had been spotted in Tioga County with a tin can stuck on its head.

The bear, which was first spotted in Newark Valley the prior week, and then with multiple sightings around Tioga County, was still running around with the tin on his head, while Department of Environmental Conservation and Wildlife Rescue attempts remained unsuccessful.

The DEC, after several attempts to capture the bear, put out a statement that read, “The DEC and Wildlife have attempted to rescue the bear, but each time it has escaped.”

The last known attempted rescue was on Thursday evening on Howard Hill Road.

Time was running out for the bear, especially with the heat wave that was on the horizon.

Then, Everett Wagner spotted the bear in one of the Wagner fields, and together with Fritz, Danielle Wagner, Pat Hogan and Maggie Hogan they decided to take action.

United in the effort, the five of them were able to chase the bear until it became tired, and then they put a lasso around its neck. Carefully, Rudin explained, they put a rope and some vegetable oil on the bear’s neck and were able to slide the tin off.

Rudin stated, following the bear’s release, “Growing up on a farm we’ve rescued animals from all sorts of different situations. We were all happy to see the bear run off. None of this was possible without everyone involved.”

Since the rescue the community has expressed heartfelt gratitude over social media platforms, and there is now one grateful bear roaming the hillside; faith in humanity restored.