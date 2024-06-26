Become a Spiritual Weight Watcher; Thinking too much is like eating too much

By Sister Chirya —

Do you believe it is possible to feel happy and fulfilled constantly? It is possible, but it requires paying attention within. Happiness is not determined by what’s happening around you, but rather by what’s happening inside you.

Most people are searching for happiness outside of themselves. This is a fundamental mistake. Happiness is something you are. It is within and comes from the way you think. Happiness is a choice, not a result.

No matter what happens, whether it is through the state of one’s own mind, through other souls or through the elements or atmosphere, I must not lose my happiness.

Constantly have a happy face. Remain healthy with the nourishment of happiness and full of the treasures of happiness. What more does one need? Your treasures of happiness are unlimited. The more you spend, the more they increase.

Waste thoughts are the enemies of happiness; they finish off your internal good feelings, such as thinking about your past mistakes and difficulties, or seeing and thinking about the past and the defects of others. Overthinking depletes your energy, especially thinking too much about others or the world situation, what they did, and what they should do, why they insulted me, why they spoke at all.

Thinking too much is like eating too much. Little things gradually become huge things we cannot shake off. This heaviness makes it impossible to remain light and flexible. Extra weight is hard to lose!

Instead become a spiritual weight watcher! The simplest way to remain happy is to remain constantly light. Have pure, peaceful thoughts; these types of thoughts are light. Waste, worried thoughts are heavy. Too many waste thoughts make us feel heavy, mentally unhappy, overweight, and physically tired.

“A wise man when asked, “What is anger,” answered, “It’s a punishment we give to ourselves for thinking too much about somebody else’s mistakes.”

So, if you stop yourself from thinking wasteful thoughts, what do you think about instead? Create thoughts and speak words that give only peace and happiness, and you will feel and receive peace and happiness. Give sorrow and you will receive sorrow in return. The world is filled with worry and sorrow. Do something different.

Make happiness a decision. Simply decide to start your day with a happy, peaceful thought and throughout the day be dependent only on yourself and your positive thoughts. Experience the benefits of meditation, the practice of focusing on pure powerful thoughts, often choosing one thought and concentrating on it. The most elevated place to focus your mind is on God.

First, consider yourself to be a soul, a being of spiritual light, a child of God, and connect your thoughts with God. Let your mind create a natural relationship with God and experience fulfillment. The more we practice this, the more peaceful, light and relaxed we will feel. You will find yourself being constantly happy.

Choose to be happy. Nothing will make you happy until you do. It’s up to you!

(Yvonne Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email to bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She published Globally. Join Peace Village as they celebrate their 25th year of spiritual services this year. For details call [518] 589-5000 or visit www.peacevillageretreat.org/.)