Learn to dive at the 2024 Diving Camp

Owego Free Academy will be hosting the 2024 Summer Diving Enrichment Camp with OFA Diving Coach Roger Katchuk during July and August. The camp is open to OFA students going into sixth through 12th grade, and will be held Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays, July 8 to Aug. 9, and run from 3-4:30 p.m. at the OFA Pool.

Coach Katchuk’s high school divers have won 15 Sectional Diving Championships and two NISCA All-American Awards. Before coming to Owego he coached at the collegiate level at Marshall University and SUNY Oswego, and has had four divers compete in the NCAA Division 1 Zone Championships. Internationally, Katchuk was the National swimming coach for the country of Brunei and the Saudi Arabian Air force National Aquatics Director. As an athlete he was a 2-time collegiate All-American Diver.

For information on sessions and groups, contact coach Katchuk at rkatchuk@yahoo.com.