Catholic Charities announces Grand Opening 

Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga (CCTT) will be celebrating the opening of their new location in Tioga County with an Open House event on Monday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 932 West River Rd. in Nichols, N.Y.

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce will be on site for a ribbon cutting. The new office space and food pantry will be open for tours. Homemade cookies and treats from the kitchen will be provided.

“Thank you for being patient with us while we were in transition with moving our organization over the last few weeks,” said Renee Spear, executive director for CCTT.

She added, “This new space is beautiful, and we are looking forward to welcoming the community for not only this Grand Opening, but for the continuation of the many services we provide every day.”

CCTT has had their Tioga County office in Nichols for the last 12 years. They are committed to helping individuals and families with emergency financial assistance; food pantry, diapers, and personal care items; SNAP enrollment; employment assistance; developmental and intellectual disability programs; various housing programs including both men’s and women’s transitional homes; and much more.

Staff and volunteers will be available during the Grand Opening to answer any questions about their programs.

The new facility opened for services on June 11.