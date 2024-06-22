Candor Community Chorus celebrates 50 years of singing; Independence Day Concert set for July 6

The Candor Community Chorus presents their Independence Day concert, “Embrace the music”, on Saturday, July 6, at 7 p.m. in the Candor High School Auditorium, located on Academy Street.

The program adds to the Fourth of July festivities with a mix of inspirational and familiar tunes that celebrate the spirit of America.

Patriotic, Broadway tunes, gospel, folk songs, pop and swing tunes will get your toes tapping. In keeping with tradition, the chorus will honor our servicemen and women with a “Tribute to the Armed Services”.

Some of the original chorus members are still singing after 50 years!

Jewel Griffith directs the program accompanied by Brenda Yeier on the piano. Admission is free, and donations are accepted.